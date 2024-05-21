NC is home to one of the best camping spots in the country, USA Today says

The Carolinas are a pretty popular destination for campers, but one spot in the Tar Heel state has been named one of the most unique camping experiences in the country.

Ahead of a busy summer travel season, USA Today released a list of the top 10 vintage trailer hotels nestled in some of “the nation’s best scenery” as voted on by readers, including Asheville River Cabins.

Airstreams at Asheville River Cabins can sleep up to 2-4 guests.

“The beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains is on full display at Asheville River Cabins, a scenic hideaway located in the western reaches of North Carolina. In addition to cabins, the property also comes equipped with Airstream trailers that offer full kitchens, private fire pits, and gorgeous views of the French Broad River,” the report says.

[ASHEVILLE DINING: Why the city was named among the country’s best places to eat.]

‘Next-level luxury camping’

The property, which has bookings available year-round, is located about 13 miles outside of Asheville in Arden. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Asheville River Cabins boasts itself for being a place of “glamping made luxury” in a camping-inspired space in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Airstreams at Asheville River Cabins include a kitchen, bathroom, private deck and firepit.

There are multiple stays at Asheville River Cabins, including eight modern cabins and three vintage airstreams:

Cost: $159/night+

Accommodates up to 2 guests (queen bed)

Amenities: Kitchen, bathroom, free WiFi, Smart TV, deck and firepit

Cost: $159/night+

Accommodates up to 2 guests (queen bed)

Amenities: Kitchen, bathroom, free WiFi, Smart TV, deck and firepit

$183/night+

Accommodates up to 4 guests (queen bed, twin bunk beds)

Amenities: Kitchen, bathroom, free WiFi, Smart TV, deck and firepit

The interior of an airstream at Asheville River Cabins in Arden, NC.

[[AFFORDABLE WEEKEND: Asheville has been called one of the best places to visit on a budget.] ]

Asheville River Cabins, ranked no. 4, was the only property in North Carolina to make USA Today’s list of the best vintage hotel trailers. You can find the full list of other cool camping spots around the country online at 10best.usatoday.com.

This North Carolina ‘glamping’ spot ranks No. 1 in the US. What makes it special?