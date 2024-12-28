Nearly 15,000 Yahoo readers upgraded to this showerhead — here's why you should, too

'It really upgraded my shower game': And you'll be singing while you lather up thanks to its soothing jets

If your shower's gone from a steamy experience to a real drip, it might be time for an upgrade. But we don't mean it's time to call the plumber. Close to 15,000 Yahoo readers have found a solution that doesn't mean paying big bucks or using a box full of tools — and now they're sharing it with you. It's the Hopopro High-Pressure Showerhead, which hits those aching muscles with 84 nozzles of soothing jets, ensuring you'll get rid of the day's grime and stress. And it comes with an easy installation set that won't make you sweat. Also no sweat? It's just $15 at Amazon.

Sometimes our shower is really trying to tell us something when barely any water is coming through. But sometimes we just want an upgrade from the same ol' same ol' we've been looking at for years. This shower head comes in six finishes to match your existing pieces — including gold, black, silver and nickel — and in panel sizes of 4 and 6 inches. (Note that prices vary by size and finish.)

The shower head itself has five modes: rain, rain and massage, massage, mist and rain and mist. Each one is designed for whatever your day requires. Want to rinse off but not have to re-do your hair? Try the mist. Need an all-out pampering experience after a long day? Go for that massage. "This shower head is simply amazing, it feels like a luxury hotel shower," gushed this reviewer.

And the hot steam is also good for this time of year when all the windows are closed and it gets very dry in the house. Hop on this deal now because it rarely goes on sale — in fact, $15 is by far the lowest price we've ever seen this showerhead. And considering it comes with all you need to install, you can knock off the plumber's fee as well.

Not only have Yahoo readers jumped on this bandwagon, but 18,000 five-star Amazon fans have showered the Hopopro High-Pressure Shower Head with a five-star rating. Not only that, over 500 were bought in the past month.

"Amazing shower head," proclaimed one fan, who bought it in chrome. "The water pressure on this shower head works so well, my mom has the same one and I needed to get it for my bathroom. I highly recommend, especially if your water pressure isn’t great. This amps it up 100%."

Another shared: "I bought this thing and oh my gosh it's like night and day. A lot of pressure, it really upgraded my shower game. I love it and everyone who uses it notices how much pressure there is."

This reviewer commented on how simple it is to install. "Installed yesterday arriving from work, was super easy, just unscrew the old one, put the tape and install the new one. Today morning I took my first shower, I didn't think there was gonna be a difference but feels amazing. Really like it. Very easy to change the setting. Had a really good shower."

"This shower head came with everything you need for a quick and easy install," agreed this final fan. "The head provides very good pressure as well as offering different settings to suit your liking."

But buyer beware: some shoppers felt it was too low-pressure — in the water flow department. "Not high pressure but otherwise good," reported one. "In fairness, the 'mist' setting on this one is quite nice so you might like other settings of it, but for high pressure it comes up short."

Another said, "Water pressure not as high as I would like but that could easily be my water supply."

