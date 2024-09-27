Nearly half of employed people have fallen victim to cyberattack or scam

A new global survey found that nearly half of respondents have fallen victim to a cyberattack or scam. In a poll of 20,000 employed adults from around the world, 45% reported that their personal data, such as banking or email account information, has been compromised by a hacking attempt or scam. In fact, almost half admitted that they’re reactive to cyber threats, rather than proactively protecting against them, in their personal lives (45%) and at work (44%). And according to respondents, online scams and phishing attempts have become more sophisticated (72%) and successful (66%) due to artificial intelligence. In time for Cybersecurity Awareness month in October, Yubico commissioned the global survey, with respondents from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan, Poland, Singapore, France, Germany and Sweden, to investigate the global impact of cyber insecurity, both personally and in the corporate realm.