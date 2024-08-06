Need a 'just in case' bag? This $8 tote folds up into an impossibly small pouch

It's water-resistant, and there's a trolley sleeve so that you can plunk it on top of your carry-on while traveling.

I live by the motto that it's better to be overprepared than underprepared, so when I saw a friend whip out this foldable bag during a recent shopping trip, I was impressed — and inspired. I immediately ordered one for myself, especially after she told me that it was only $8!

This bag is pretty versatile: It's perfect as that "just in case" travel bag that you use if you bring back too many souvenirs. It's also a convenient extra tote for bringing home groceries after an unexpected bout of overspending.

When the bag is fully expanded, you'll find one external pocket for storing a wallet or cell phone and a trolley sleeve that slides right over a carry-on handle. At under 18 inches on its longest side, it's just the right dimensions for sliding under the seat on airplanes. It's also water-resistant, with two durable handles, a double-zipper and tight stitching to ensure it won't fall apart after you've stuffed it to the brim. Several shoppers say they use it for travel, as a shopping bag, a gym bag, a beach bag and even a laundry bag.

Even better is the space it won't take up when you're not using it. It folds up into a 7.5-inch-by-6.7-inch pouch that fits in your backpack or purse. That's almost as small as a large wallet. Stowing it is a breeze. Just unfold the empty bag, fold it to the right in half, then in half once more to the center. Once it's in one long rectangle, fold both ends in the middle, open the front zipper and flip the folded part inside. Pull up the zipper and you're done!

Don't worry: You don't need to be an origami master to fold up this duffel bag. (Amazon)

Over 2,000 five-star fans say this is a buy you won't regret. One reviewer was most impressed with how compact it gets when it's completely folded up. "It folds up to almost nothing," the shopper wrote. "Nice for the stuff you buy that won't fit in your suitcase when traveling."

"I broke my hip away from home and stayed in a hotel to recover. I needed to buy extra stuff like loose slacks and dressing aids, so at the same time, I bought this bag to hold the extra stuff," another fan said. "What I found out was that the straps/handles of the bag fit perfectly over the sides/handles of my walker. That was great because that enabled me to glom onto the walker with both hands and still carry stuff across the room."

A third shopper said it made grocery shopping more efficient: "I put groceries in it as I go around the store," they wrote. "I empty it at checkout and the cashier puts the items back in the bag as they are scanned."

While the bag is a convenient travel and shopping staple, one shopper warned that it's "not suitable for heavy-duty use" but is still "excellent for emergency use." Another added that it "isn't good for carrying fragile items" since it's not padded. "But it's very spacious. Good value."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.