This top-rated Nespresso machine is only $99 — but the sale won't last for long (Photo via Amazon)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coffee lovers, listen up. Right now, you can snag a Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine for only $99 — a whopping 45 per cent off its regular price of $179.

Dubbed a "superior coffee machine" by reviewers, Amazon Canada is offering shoppers the chance to take home this top-rated Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine for $80 off.

If you're looking to upgrade your at-home coffee bar, this is what you need to know about the "Amazon's Choice" Nespresso deal.

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine by De'Longhi (Photo via Amazon)

The details

This best-selling Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine is the lightest machine the brand offers, making it perfect for small spaces. Measuring only 12cm by 23cm by 32cm, the unit is ideal for dorm rooms, camping trailers, and studio apartments.

Simple to use, the Nespresso Inissia offers high-quality barista-style coffee every time and takes only seconds to heat up. The coffee machine features two programmable buttons for espresso and lungo coffees and a folding drip tray for latte macchiato preparation.

As a bonus, each machine includes a welcome set of Nespresso capsules so you can try its different flavours.

What people are saying

To date, the Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine has earned more than 500 five-star reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Amazon shoppers praise the machine as "simple to use" and say it makes "perfect coffee every time."

It makes the "best, smoothest, and easiest espresso" touts one Amazon shopper. "My whole cappuccino game has changed," writes another.

Reviewers almost unanimously agree that the Nespresso machine is "fast and efficient" and enjoy having barista-quality coffee from the comfort of home.

Amazon shoppers have noted the Nespresso machine is noisy while brewing but say "it's only running for about 10 seconds," so you "can deal with it."

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine by De'Longhi (Photo via Amazon)

Verdict

On sale for just $99, you will be hard-pressed to find another Nespresso machine for such a great price. For convenient, barista-quality coffee, Amazon shoppers say you can't go wrong with the Nespresso Inissia. However, if you're looking for a family-sized or quiet coffee machine, it may be worth checking out one of these other Nespresso products.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

