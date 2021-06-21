This cult-favourite Nespresso machine is $121 off — but the sale won't last for long

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

This cult-favourite Nespresso machine is $121 off — and it won't last for long (Photo via Amazon)

What would you say if we told you that you could take home a cult-favourite coffee and espresso machine and its accompanying milk frother for less than $200? If this sounds like music to your caffeine-loving heart, then we have a deal for you.

Even though Amazon Prime Day isn't happening in Canada right now (it's been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 situation), Amazon is nevertheless offering up the Breville Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine and Aeroccino milk frother for $199, marked down significantly from its regular price of $320.

At nearly 40 per cent off, we don't expect this deal to last for long — so if you're interested, you'll probably want to hurry!

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother (Photo via Amazon)

SHOP IT: Amazon, $199 (originally $320)

What is it?

A favourite among coffee aficionados, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with the Aeroccino Milk Frother is great for anyone who prefers to drink their coffee within the comfort of their home.

The one-touch brewing system brews five cup sizes, including single and double espresso and three sizes of coffee. Its innovative design automatically adapts to the brewing parameters of each Nespresso capsule so that coffee size, temperature, pressure, and brewing time are all taken into account.

To sweeten the deal, the Aeroccino milk frother is included in the sale price, which, if purchased independently, can cost nearly $100 on its own. The Aeroccino provides smooth and finely textured hot and cold milk for all of your favourite coffee recipes, including caffè lattes and cappuccinos.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother (Photo via Amazon)

What people are saying

"Not a coffee aficionado or anything, just an everyday dude that enjoys his morning coffee," writes one shopper. "Was over at a buddy's house, he made me a coffee using his Nespresso machine. I fell in love. [...] If you like Starbucks and blowing $5 or more for a cup of coffee, fill your boots. This is equally as good, and pods cost around $1. Do the math."

"This coffee maker is amazing!" echoes another reviewer. "I've debated buying one for years and am so glad I finally did. Bonus: it's so good that you'll use half the cream and sugar you've been using, perfect for New Year's resolutions!"

However, one thing to note is while Nespresso is famous for its coffee quality, some shoppers write that the water temperature does not get as hot as competing models.

"It is expensive but very much the best coffee you can have at home!" says a reviewer. "[However], the temperature is not hot enough if you don't put warm milk, but that is the only down part!"

"Almost perfect coffee," reads another review; "coffee comes out looking and tasting great, [the] only downside is that I wish the machine would get coffee a little hotter."

Verdict

If you've been debating buying a Nespresso coffee machine, it's a great time, thanks to its massively discounted price. However, if you prefer your coffee tongue-scaldingly hot, there may be better machines out there for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

