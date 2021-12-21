Save up to 45% on Kit Kat, Turtles and Quality Street chocolate sets — but only until midnight

Save big on Nestle chocolates for a limited time only on Amazon (Photos via Amazon)

Ho ho ho — have you stocked up on sweets for the holidays?

Whether you're looking for last-minute stocking stuffers, White Elephant gifts, or something to say "thank you" to this year's dinner party host, you truly can't go wrong with a box of chocolates.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 45 per cent on fan-favourite chocolate brands like Quality Street, Turtles, Kit Kat and more — but there's a catch. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, these sweets are only on sale until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST).

To finish off your Christmas gift list without having to leave your couch, scroll below to shop.

Nestlé Quality Street Holiday Candy (Photo via Amazon)

Packed with assorted caramels, crémes and pralines imported from England, this holiday-favourite Nestle Quality Street tin has earned more than 2,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers who say it "smells like Christmas!"

$8 $10 at Amazon

‎Nestlé Smarties, Aero & Kit Kat Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

When it comes to the holidays, you can never go wrong with Nestlé chocolates. With something for everyone in the family, this advent calendar includes favourites from Aero and Smarties. One reviewer writes it's the "best advent calendar we've ever had!"

$7 $13 at Amazon

Kit Kat Hockey Holidays Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Spread the holiday cheer with this oh-so-delicious assortment of Kit Kat chocolates. The hockey-themed advent calendar contains 24 Kit Kat treats, including Kit Kat Senses Hazelnut, Kit Kat Senses Salted Caramel, Kit Kat Reindeer and Kit Kat Santa.

$7 $10 at Amazon

Turtles Dark Chocolate Holiday Share Bag (Photo via Amazon)

A must-have for Turtles lovers, these caramel and crunchy pecan pieces coated in dark chocolate have earned more than 2,100 ratings from Amazon shoppers who call them "addictive" and say they won't "last for long."

$4 $6 at Amazon

Kit Kate Festive Friends Stocking Stuffer (Photo via Amazon)

Whether you're headed to a family gathering or want to keep snacks on hand this holiday season, this 10-pack of Kit Kat bags is worth checking out. The set includes 10 150-gram bags of individually wrapped Kit Kat treats.

$35 $50 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.