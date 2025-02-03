Netflix viewers addicted to 'raw' and 'awesome' new drama – and it's a must-watch

Are you looking for something new to watch? While Netflix has some brilliant new additions to the streaming service at the moment, a gritty new Polish drama The Hooligan might have been overlooked - and is most definitely worth the watch.

The export, which is currently ninth in the show's top ten trending shows on the platform, has been widely praised by viewers who have been full of praise for the gripping and fast-paced plot.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "#TheHooligan on #Netflix was awesome," while a third shared: "Halfway through this, so impressed, it’s a great example of why I love Polish drama."

Another fan posted: "Polish drama and low budget is compensated by rawness and extraordinary performances."

(Lukasz Bak)

The story follows a teenage boy who, ignoring his mother's warnings, decides to follow his dad's footsteps and joins a hooligan group. The synopsis continues: "What starts as a thrill from fighting with rival football club fans quickly spirals out of control when his new girlfriend falls into financial trouble.

"Desperate to help her, they hatch a risky plan to operate behind the group's back, plunging them both deeper into a dangerous world with no easy way out."

If you’re looking for your next binge-worthy obsession, this is not one to be missed! Will you be watching The Hooligan?

(Lukasz Bak)

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other hit Netflix shows that fans have been obsessed with over the early Winter nights, with viewers loving The Capture, a BBC export which has found a new lease of life on Netflix.

Starring Strike actress Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey, season one follows her investigation into young soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner), who is accused of a violent crime. However, the evidence against him is a video recording that may not be as clear-cut as it seems.

Fans are loving The Capture (BBC)

Season two introduces rising political figure Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu), whose career is threatened by a deepfake video that sends shockwaves through the government.

Fans have also been loving the return of The Night Agent after a two-year wait. The synopsis reads: "The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office." What has been your favourite show of the year so far?