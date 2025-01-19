Netflix viewers can't stop binge-watching this 'addictive' and 'crazy' thriller

Christopher Plummer in Departure which is now on Netlfix (Peacock)

Netflix viewers have been left conflicted over Departure, a thriller series that has climbed into the streaming platform's top 10 chart this month.

The series, starring the late Christopher Plummer and The Good Wife star Archie Panjabi, originally aired in 2020. It has gained new attention after being added to Netflix in January.

A gripping premise

Departure is going incredibly well on Netflix (Peacock)

Departure follows the mystery of a passenger plane that vanishes mid-flight. The show takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as investigators try to uncover the truth.

The series quickly gained traction, earning 3.6 million views in its first week and making the top 10 list in 40 countries.

Mixed reactions from viewers

Archie Panjabi in Departure (Peacock)

Despite its popularity, many viewers have criticised the show's acting, writing, and production value.

One viewer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Watching Departure on Netflix and genuinely don't think I've seen worse acting even in a kids' school play."

However, the same user admitted they couldn't stop watching: "It's addictive, and such terrible takes in the storyline."

Another fan described the show as "good but a bit dramatic," while one viewer confessed: "Watched both seasons in less than a day."

Criticism doesn't stop the binge-watching

Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer in Departure (Peacock)

While some viewers believe "even Christopher Plummer can't save his colleagues' awful acting," many admit they have been glued to their screens.

One fan shared: "Watched the whole two seasons of Departure on Netflix in the last 24 hours. Have never been able to sit and binge-watch like this before. Loved it!"

Others have called the show "crazy," pointing out its "disjointed plot" and questioning: "Why does the suspenseful music cut like that?!"

What the critics say

Mark Rendall and Archie Panjabi in Departure (Peacock)

Critics were similarly divided when the show first aired five years ago.

Dale Berning Sawa of The Guardian described Departure as a "great whodunnit," despite some "clunky dialogue." They praised the conspiracy-driven storyline, which delves into themes of international intrigue and espionage.

Meanwhile, Variety's Daniel D'Addario compared the series to Bodyguard, noting that it shares a "loose relationship with plausibility."

Panjabi's performance received praise, with critics calling her a "compelling series lead" who balances "show-anchoring strength and plausible anxiety."

Seasons one and two of Departure are available to stream on Netflix now.