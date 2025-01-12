Netflix viewers are 'hooked' to this new '10 out of 10' series that they call a 'must-watch'

Netflix viewers have found their new obsession in Insecure, a series they are calling "10 out of 10" and "an absolute must-watch." The Emmy-winning show has experienced a surge in popularity after its recent addition to the streaming platform.

Fans have flooded social media and online groups with glowing reviews, urging others to drop everything and dive into the series. Its mix of razor-sharp humour and heartfelt drama has struck a chord, with many calling it one of the best portrayals of modern relationships ever seen.

What is Insecure about?

Insecure is a hit with Netflix viewers (Netflix)

The critically acclaimed series, created by and starring Issa Rae, originally aired between 2016 and 2021. It follows Issa Dee as she navigates the ups and downs of adulthood, balancing career struggles, romantic entanglements, and her often-complicated friendship with best friend Molly Carter, played by Yvonne Orji.

Fans have praised its relatable storytelling and dynamic characters, with one calling it: "A genius show that blends laugh-out-loud moments with emotional depth."

Viewers can't get enough

Netflix viewers are hooked to this new 'must-watch' show (Netflix)

Netflix groups on social media like Netflix Bangers, which boasts over three million members, have seen countless posts about Insecure. Many fans are expressing how hooked they were on the series from the start.

One viewer wrote: "If you haven't watched Insecure on Netflix yet, drop everything you're doing and watch it! Just finished the series, and I'm so sad! 10/10 had me hooked."

Another said: "I love love loved Insecure so bad."

The ultimate comfort show

Insecure is the ultimate comfort show (Netflix)

Many fans have declared Insecure their comfort show, with some admitting to rewatching the series multiple times.

One viewer revealed: "I've watched the entire thing three times and on my fourth right now."

Another added: "I've probably rewatched it 5–6 times since it first aired on TV. It's a great show to watch with your closest girlfriends."

Others reminisced about the show's original run, with one fan saying: "Loved it when it was on HBO. I may have to rewatch it now on Netflix."

A must-watch

Insecure originally aired on HBO Max (Netflix)

The show has received overwhelming praise for its ability to tackle real-life issues with humour and grace. One viewer described it as: "A staple for any young lady. MUST WATCH. It's my comfort show."

The characters and their relationships have also resonated deeply with viewers, with one fan noting: "I'm mad they didn't make it a longer series."

Insecure is available to stream on Netflix, and its six seasons make for a perfect binge-watch. Fans old and new are finding comfort, laughter, and inspiration in Issa Rae's beloved series.

As one viewer aptly put it: "This show is genius. I'm already thinking about rewatching it again."