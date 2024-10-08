Netflix's number one movie leaves viewers divided over 'confusing' premise

Netflix's movie The Platform 2 is currently dividing fans – despite being the number one most-watched film on the streaming platform.

The story is a follow-up to the hit 2020 movie, which sees prisoners housed in vertically stacked cells while being fed from the top of the platform, leaving those at lower levels to starve.

The synopsis for The Platform 2 reads: "As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system.

"But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?"

Taking to X to discuss the movie, one person wrote: "Me trying to piece together wtf is happening in #ThePlatform2 IS THIS A SEQUEL OR A PREQUEL???? I don't get any of this." Another person added: "Watched #ThePlatform2 and realised I need to go back and watch the first one again. I did. Still confused."

A third person added: "Watched #ThePlatform2 thinking it would explain things from the 1st movie, but not only is there no explanation, there are more questions, and I can’t even tell if this is a prequel or sequel."

However, others were more complimentary, with one writing: "Don't know why people say #ThePlatform2 is so confusing, it's the first part. In this one, it is shown how a society controlled by brutal rules and laws leads to revolution for freedom, to a lack of rules and each one fighting for their own survival, which is the chaos in #ThePlatform."

Another person added: "I just finished The Platform 2 on @NetflixUK and wow, it was amazing! I really love the atmosphere of the movies, and I'm hoping for a Platform 3 in the future. There was a surprise casting that had me literally jumping with excitement. Such a perfect sequel!"

Speaking about a potential third movie, director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia told Kinotico: "We would love to, but it depends on how The Platform 2 goes. Obviously, this world is very tough. If it goes well, we will surely have the opportunity to do it. We want to continue asking more questions, and above all, at some point, we want to answer who, where, when, and why the Pit was built."