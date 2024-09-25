Never stare at ugly cords again, thanks to this bestseller — it's down to $24

'Love how minimal and clean this makes our home look': The Sleek Socket clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.

It's a pesky downside to the tech-driven world we live in: The more gadgets we own, the more unsightly power cords we have dangling, tangling and winding around our homes. If only there were an easy fix that could corral the sprawling mess. Spoiler alert: There is. Enter the Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover, an inexpensive way to manage the rat's nest that has accumulated around your electronics.

Oh, and this No. 1 bestseller is even more inexpensive than usual, seeing as it's currently on sale for just $24 at Amazon. Now that's sure to "spark" some interest!

The Sleek Socket gives you more space against your walls, since you'll no longer have a bunch of plugs bulging out of your outlets. It also has a 3-foot cable that can easily be hidden away behind your electronics, clamped to your baseboard or stowed behind your workstation. The end result is a power solution that blends into the background — with outlets that "look so much cleaner," as one shopper said, adding, "Love how minimal and clean these make our home look!"

It's especially ideal for tight spaces or apartment dwellers whose leases prevent them from a more invasive fix. "[I] needed something simple and user-friendly that could quickly [be] installed in my rental," shared a savvy buyer. "This was honestly such a good option and it is not super noticeable! Love it ... A great option for those who are renting."

Look ma, no more gap! (Amazon)

"I was looking for ways to move my outlet to the top of my bookshelf or next to the router," added another. "Rather than doing the work by routing wires behind the wall or through the shelves, I saw this and tried it out. Honestly, this is the best alternative if you want to relocate an outlet using an extension cord."

This shopper gushed, "I saw this online and thought it was a great idea to solve the issue I was having — due to the outlets situated behind the couch, plugging in anything such as lamps and chargers would cause [a] big space between the wall and the couch. But with this neat little solution, now everything sits flush and [there's] nothing to be seen. Works great."

Cords? What cords? I don't see any cords! (Amazon)

The Sleek Socket can even help baby-proof. "Super easy to install and [the] perfect length to keep out of our new baby's hands," raved a parent. "The way the room got set up, the outlets were always near the crib. This is flat enough so her little fingers couldn't get behind it, and allowed us parents to sleep with ease. Highly recommend."

"Don't get me wrong, I love this outlet cover/extension cord," said a generally satisfied reviewer. "It hides the plug-ins for our TV wonderfully, and we have been talking about buying more for the house. The only complaint I have is that the adhesive that is used to hold the cord to the wall took the paint with it when it was moved."

"I really wish they would make a TV mount option with a longer (10- to 12-foot) cord," said a buyer. "Overall the product is great, just didn't fit my specific needs." (Need something longer? See below for the 8-foot version.)

