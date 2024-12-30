New year, new sheets: This 'luxury hotel'-like queen set is $16 (an all-time low)

No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.

Getting a good night's sleep is a challenge when your bed linens have seen better days. Sound familiar? Well, the start of a new year is the perfect time to refresh those threadbare sheets ... without forking over a fortune. Amazon shoppers are raving about this affordable Utopia Bedding Sheet Set: More than 154,000 (!) are so smitten, they gave it a five-star rating. Why is it worthy of a spot in your cart? Well, among other reasons, the 4-piece set is currently marked down to a mere $16 during the Amazon Winter Sale. Keep scrolling to see why sleepers say it's so dreamy.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Bedding can be wildly expensive these days (think: $150 and up for a sheet set), so the fact that a queen-size option with as many five-star ratings as this one is marked down to a mere $16 is pretty stunning. Note: Prices vary depending on color, but the classic white set is priced as low as we've ever seen it.

Why do you need this? 🤔

Many reviewers note how smooth the material feels, with some saying it keeps them cozy in winter and cool in the summer — no need for seasonal swap-outs! The brushed microfiber poly-blend is all about supreme softness. It's resistant to shrinking and fading, so the sheets look good, feel good and fit the mattress snugly for a long, long time. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases — choose from any size, twin through California king, and select among 28 colors. FYI: The manufacturer recommends drying your sheets on low heat.

There is no getting up on the wrong side of the bed when you have a sheet set this luxurious. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The Utopia Bedding Sheet Set is an Amazon all-star, with more than 8,000 purchased in the past month alone.

Pros 👍

"These are the best sheets!" exclaimed one satisfied sleeper. "Luxury hotel sheets for [a] fraction of the price. Wrinkle-free, soft and most of all, if you suffer from night sweats, you NEED these. No more soaked sheets in the middle of the night."

"I am very picky when it comes to sheets, and these sheets check all my boxes!" gushed another impressed shopper. "They’re so soft and smooth, and they fit my very thick mattress with ease, so they don’t pop off the mattress at all. ... I have only washed them once, but they held up nicely!"

A third fan shared, "My husband and I slept like babies on these new sheets. I am very surprised by the softness, threading and how rich the color looks. Definitely ordering more! Oh, did I mention they don’t slip off?! We’re in heaven!"

Cons 👎

"[My] only complaint is there are two pillowcases instead of four," shared a generally pleased reviewer, adding, "I will be buying in every color. They are so soft and comfortable, it feels like I got a new mattress."

"I bought three sets of sheets on Amazon and these are my favorite," raved a final customer. "They are super soft and completely affordable. I only wish they had an option for prints or stripes. The quality of these sheets is superb."

And if you really want to take your bedding to the next level, I swear by these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (also on sale!).

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $48 $80 Save $32 with coupon Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pillows are favorites among Amazon shoppers and Yahoo readers alike. For years I heard nothing but raves about them, so I finally bought a pair to see what all the hype was about. Fair warning: They come vacuum-sealed, so when you first see them, you'll think, There's no way these will be comfortable. But give 'em a few hours and they fluff up beautifully. I was impressed by how soft yet supportive they are, and was pleased to find that, thanks to their breathable construction, I didn't wake up with sweaty hair. Psst: Our Yahoo Life home writer also loves 'em — check out her full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $32 with coupon $48 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

