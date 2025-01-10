What are your new year's resolutions? Yahoo readers have their say

Yahoo UK's poll of the week lets you vote and indicate your strength of feeling on one of the week's hot topics. After the poll closes, we'll publish and analyse the results each Friday, giving readers the chance to see how polarising a topic has become and if their view chimes with other Yahoo UK readers.

For many Britons, exercising and losing weight is a top priority for 2025. (Getty Images)

With the new year come new plans and goals, whether in our personal and professional lives. To help us meet those goals, we often make new year's resolutions and self-improvement appeared to be the name of the game this year.

A YouGov poll found that health and finances were top priorities for Britons in 2025, with resolutions like saving more money, getting fitter and losing weight being the most popular.

We wanted to find out what Yahoo readers are planning to achieve this year - but the results may surprise you.

Yahoo News UK asked our readers to let us know what their new year's resolutions were, here are the results:

(Opinary)

Our poll asked: 'What new year's resolution are you making?'

It received 270 votes and showed nearly half (47%) of Yahoo readers did not have a new year's resolution at all.

Some 16% of voters said they were planning to lose weight this year, while 11% are saying they want to get fitter and exercise more. 10% said they want to save more money.

Nearly half of Yahoo readers did not have a new year's resolution at all

Yahoo News UK readers were also asked: 'Out of 10, how useful is it to make new year's resolutions?'

(Opinary)

This poll received 209 votes with the most common vote being 0, indicating most readers do not think new year's resolutions are useful.

The average strength-of-feeling score on all the votes was 2.69.

Most readers do not think new year's resolutions are useful

Read more of Yahoo UK's Poll of the Week articles