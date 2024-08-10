NEWS OF THE WEEK: David Lynch reveals he is 'homebound' amid health issues

The filmmaker and musician has revealed that he has been diagnosed with emphysema and is unable to leave his home for fear of becoming ill. Lynch, 78, told Sight & Sound magazine in a recent interview, "I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold." The Twin Peaks writer and director added that he can "only walk a short distance before" he's "out of oxygen".