NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jesse Eisenberg had anxiety shooting Zombieland knowing director wanted Michael Cera first

The Social Network actor, who starred alongside Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin in Ruben Fleischer's zombie comedy, has admitted that he struggled with the knowledge that his character Columbus, was originally meant for the Superbad star. "I know that Ruben wanted Michael Cera to be in the movie," Eisenberg revealed on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "Ruben is a good friend of mine so I could say this comfortably - (he) has no filter and didn't realise that him telling me that he wanted Michael Cera to be in it would make me feel uncomfortable.”