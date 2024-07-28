NEWS OF THE WEEK: Nicole Kidman shares rare details of Tom Cruise marriage

The 57-year-old Australian actress was married to the 61-year-old action star from 1990 until 2001 during which time they starred in the critically acclaimed film Eyes Wide Shut. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Nicole explained that she thinks director Stanley Kubrick was "mining" her marriage for inspiration for the erotic thriller. "I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in. He'd ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling."