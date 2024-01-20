NEWS OF THE WEEK: Oppenheimer wins big over Barbie at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer has swept the board at this year's Critics Choice Awards, taking home eight awards. Barbie took home six. Oppenheimer won the biggest prize of the night, Best Picture. Christopher Nolan won Best Director, and Robert Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the movie. The film also won Best Acting Ensemble, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Score. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach won Best Original Screenplay for Barbie. The film also took home awards for Best Comedy, Best Song for I'm Just Ken, Best Hair and Makeup,...