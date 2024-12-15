NEWS OF THE WEEK: Ridley Scott claims Paul Mescal will star in upcoming Beatles movies

The famed filmmaker let the news slip after a screening of his movie, Gladiator II, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott told Nolan that his upcoming thriller, The Dog Stars, might not feature his Gladiator II lead because he is committed to Sam Mendes' landmark Beatles feature project. When asked if Mescal would be in his next film, Scott replied, "Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go."