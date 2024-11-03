NEWS OF THE WEEK: Saoirse Ronan thought she was going to be fired from Lady Bird

The 30-year-old actress admitted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she didn't get over her anxiety until she completed filming Gerwig's solo directorial debut. "It was awful. My mam flew over at one stage because I was so anxious. I don't know if Greta knows that actually.” "I really wanted to impress her. And it was her first film on her own and I was essentially playing her and it was a comedy of sorts and I was in my head about that. I was still young…”