Nick Jonas was groped by a fan at a Jonas Brothers concert, and this is not okay

If we had the chance to get up close and personal with a Jonas Brother, it would be hard to restrain ourselves from wanting to give them a hug and tell them how much we adore them. But we’d absolutely restrain ourselves because touching someone without their consent is not okay, ever. It looks like one fan who attended the Happiness Begins Tour didn’t get that memo. Now other fans are calling this person out for groping Nick Jonas while he was performing.

Last week, the Jonas Brothers took their tour to The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 20th and 21st. It was during one of these shows that a spectator captured the groping on camera.

The JoBros were standing on a catwalk among the audience while performing their hit song “Only Human.” The video shows one fan standing behind Nick and inappropriately groping his upper leg while he sang. A security guard tried to bat the fan’s hand away—as did Nick Jonas—but because she was positioned on the other side of the catwalk, she continued to grope.

Others on Twitter are calling this person out for being disrespectful, and we couldn’t agree more.

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

Nick has yet to comment on the situation, but his fans are coming to his defense in his stead.

That is just crossing the line of boundaries — Andrea (@PhotoAndie85) October 23, 2019

Unless he reaches out for a hand or hug, don't touch him. — εℓιzαвεтн🎃 (@JoeSwaggerJonas) October 23, 2019

i wanna throw HANDS. — caitlin // 36 💛 (@cbishop143) October 23, 2019

This probably ruined his whole night. It’s never okay to sexually assault someone, let alone in front of literally thousands of people?? — lexi 🌟 (@worldwarjonai) October 23, 2019

nick jonas is going to turn the barricade into an electric fence thanks to y’all — janie (@FlERCESUCKER) October 23, 2019

Some have even taken it upon themselves to issue an apology on behalf of the groper.

Dear @nickjonas on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl. No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger. I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is. #happinessbeginstour — Solange (@xdieudonnee) October 23, 2019

It’s easy to forget that the celebrities we idolize are people with feelings just like us. If you wouldn’t like to be groped while performing in front of thousands of people, then Nick Jonas probably wouldn’t like it either. Consent is always key—no ifs, ands, or buts.