Nick Jonas Plays Football with MS Dhoni as Priyanka Chopra Cheers On

Nick Jonas is currently in Mumbai, spending some quality time with his fiancé, Priyanka Chopra.

After going out on a dinner date with Priyanka Chopra on Saturday, Nick Jonas spent Sunday sweating it out on the soccer field with legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishan Khatter, Kunam Kemmu, Dino Morea, Shabbir Ahluwalia and others.

The American heartthrob is currently in Mumbai on an unannounced visit to spend some time with his beautiful fiancé.

PeeCee took to Instagram on Sunday to share several images of Nick’s weekend match with the All Stars Football Club, of which actor Ranbir Kapoor is also a part.

In the photos, Nick is sporting an orange jersey with ‘Playing for Humanity’ written on it, black shorts and yellow sneakers.

“Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas,” Priyanka captioned the images, in which

she can be seen cheering for her beau from the stands. The 36-year-old kept it casual in a white buttoned top, blue distressed denims and a messy pigtail.

See photos, videos here:

Talking about their relationship, Nick had earlier told E! News host Jason Kennedy, "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."

PeeCee and Nick were first publicly seen together at the Met Gala 2017. They began dating a few months later and made their engagement official on August 18 this year in India with a traditional roka ceremony.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting in Mumbai for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Nick, meanwhile, recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.