Nicola Peltz Beckham rocks low-slung jeans and mega platform boots

They say that if it isn't broken, don't try to fix it. And that's the exact motto Nicola Peltz Beckham is embodying with her dress code for autumn 2024.

The 29-year-old actress, director and wife of Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn, has a penchant for vintage-infused street style pieces, almost always paired with a chunky heel. And she's just proven that she won't be straying too far from her signature agenda this season.

Nicola reposted an Instagram image, sharing a wholesome moment with a friend, wearing a pair of low-rise dark wash denim jeans, paired with a crop top and ultra-chunky platform boots.

Her 90s off-duty model meets 70s cool look is her sartorial bread and butter.

Nicola opted for low-rise jeans and platform boots (Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Peltz has a penchant for platforms, often sporting them to add height to her 5ft 5 frame. From knee-high boots for date nights, open-toe platforms during Paris Fashion Week, chunky boots for PDA moments with Brooklyn in the street and viral platform heels like the Marc Jacobs 'Kiki', she's never met an elevated (literally) footwear style that she didn't like.

Though footwear trends come and go, Nicola's square-toed boots are a wardrobe staple that will stand the test of time for seasons to come.

Nicola wore light platform heels to Victoria Beckham's AW24 show in Paris (Getty)

Nicola stepped out in New York with Brooklyn championing the Marc Jacob 'Kiki's (Getty)

Popularised in the 1970s during the glam rock era, they add a subtle bit of statement dressing to a look. Nicola's sleek leather look pair, complete with a chunky, elevated sole makes them a versatile choice for those looking to make their presence known.

