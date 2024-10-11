Nicola Peltz Beckham's leather cropped tube top perfects It-girl cool this season

They say there are only three things in life that are guaranteed: death, taxes and job insecurity. But we'd argue Nicola Peltz Beckham sporting a pair of low-rise trousers is the fourth absolute certainty.

The Y2K waistline and Brooklyn Beckham's wife have become synonymous. Whether she's at red carpet events, on the front row at her mother-in-law Victoria's fashion shows or sporting an off-duty ensemble, 29-year-old Nicola has never met a low-waisted trouser she didn't like.

For her latest retro-infused look, the Lola director infused fashion's favourite leather trend of 2024 with her classic trouser silhouette, creating the ultimate It-girl-approved ensemble.

She shared an image on Instagram with her 3.1m followers posing with friends, with the caption: "so grateful for my girls."

Perfecting 'jeans and a nice top' for this season, Nicola wore a pair of mid-wash fitted jeans with a daringly low waistline, paired with a leather-look tube top, featuring a sculpted silhouette, a strapless neckline and a cropped length.

Her versatile outfitis perfect for dressing up or down depending on the occasion. Pair with ballet flats and a blazer for an elevated daytime look, or wear like Nicola for an elegant yet relaxed evening ensemble: she eschewed a jacket and added a pair of showstopping diamond drop earrings for an extra touch of elegance.

Leather pieces have found their way back to the sartorial agendas of the globe's most coveted fashion icons this season in all forms.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have championed the return of the Nineties blazer, Dua Lipa paired leather trousers with a statement studded top, Alexa Chung and Maya Jama have revived the 'cheugy' leather shorts look, and Suki Waterhouse sported the coolest leather fringed mini dress, perfecting Western dressing in 2024.

As always, Nicola was bang on trend with her latest look, proving why she is one of our ultimate style muses.