Nicola Peltz cut husband Brooklyn Beckham's cameo out of her movie

Brooklyn originally had a tiny scene in the film Lola, Nicola's directorial debut. "He had one line, 'Hi,' but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera," Nicola told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'Oh God, we have to move on, good lord. So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block." After admitting he was "really upset" by her decision, Nicola went on to praise him for his support during the project.