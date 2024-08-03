Nicola Peltz just sported Victoria Beckham's sold-out lace dress for date night with Brooklyn

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Nicola Peltz Beckham attends the Premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Getty)

If there’s one couple who knows how to do date night in style is Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The effortlessly fashionable duo were spotted out and about last night leaving an ultra-opulent Japanese restaurant where they indulged in a slew of Michelin star-worthy sushi, sashimi and miso soup.

the blueprint for couple goals (Instagram / @brooklynpeltzbeckham)

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn shared the cute date night snap to his 16.3 million Instagram followers, which featured the two cuddling under a black umbrella.

For the occasion, Nicola called on her mother-in-law Victoria’s namesake label Victoria Beckham, donning the brand's Ruffle Detail Midi Dress In Ivory, a sell-out style which retails on the website for £1,290. The elegant silk slip midi looked as though it was made for Nicola (and who's to say it wasn't) perfectly fitting both her physique and timeless style aesthetic.

The Lola actress and director paired her slinky white ensemble with a fluffy black shoulder shrug and a black leather clutch bag, also from Victoria Beckham and called the Victoria Clutch Bag.

Nicola also has the Victoria Clutch Bag in cream and loves it (Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

For glam, Nicola slicked her long brunette locks into a sleek high ponytail to ensure all emphasis was on her glowy skin makeup look which also featured her signature black winged eyeliner look. Nicola also opted for a French-girl-approved manicure, settling on an espresso-toned shiny lacquer, a colourway that will forever be on trend.

Brooklyn, who also has a very stylish wardrobe chose to sport a pair of black belted trousers, a plain white tee and a navy blue zip-up cardigan.

This is the first time we’ve seen the couple out and about in a while, both taking some downtime after Nicola lost both her beloved grandmother and her dog a few months ago.

After a hard few weeks, we couldn’t be happier to see the couple doing what they do best, smiling ear to ear whilst arm in arm, sporting yet another couple-goals-approved look.