Nicola Peltz reveals Brooklyn Beckham is 'really upset' about being cut from her movie

Nicola Peltz Beckham has received glowing reviews for her independent film 'Lola', after making her directorial debut.

While Nicola's closest friends and proud family turned out at a star-studded premiere hosted at the Regency Bruin Theatre last week, it has since been revealed that her husband Brooklyn Beckham was left "really upset" when his cameo was cut from the film.

Nicola, who wed David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son in a lavish oceanfront ceremony in April 2022, told The Hollywood Reporter that her husband was meant to have a small cameo.

Nicola Peltz was supported by Victoria Beckham at the premiere of Lola (Getty Images)

"Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo," Nicola said. "He had one line, 'Hi,' but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera," added the 29-year-old.

"Oh God, we have to move on, good lord," Nicola recalls saying when watching back the tapes, which ultimately left Brooklyn's moment in the spotlight on the chopping board.

Brooklyn was cut from Nicola's edit of the final movie (Getty)

While Brooklyn's chances of taking Hollywood may be slim, his support for his wife couldn't have been more obvious as he gushed over Nicola in a doting Instagram post after the premiere of 'Lola'.

"WOW what a night, Nicola I am so proud of you, you have worked so hard on this and it couldn’t of [sic] turned out more perfect. I love you so much," penned the budding chef.

Brooklyn is said to have been 'really upset' at being cut from the movie (Cindy Ord/MG23)

Nicola, who wrote, directed, and starred in drama film 'Lola' chose none other than her mother-in-law to design a bespoke outfit for the biggest night of her year.

Embodying a bridal-like beauty, billionaire heiress Nicola looked angelic in a corseted top and a pair of her mother-in-law's signature low-slung suit trousers in a powder white hue.

Nicola posed alongside Cruz, Victoria and husband Brooklyn for the Lola premiere (Getty Images)

Chiming in with her son's show of support, Victoria was quick to congratulate her daughter-in-law after making a sublime appearance on the red carpet at the premiere.

"@NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham we could not be more proud of you! Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola. officially in theatres February 9th! Kisses xx," penned the former Spice Girl.