Nicola Peltz's stylish accessory looks like it's straight out of Victoria Beckham's '90s wardrobe

When your mother-in-law happens to be Victoria Beckham, it's nearly impossible not to use her '90s heyday looks as your ultimate style muse.

Nicola Peltz's wardrobe certainly doesn't shy away from embracing iconic pieces synonymous with fashion's golden age. The actress's newest accessory, a pair of large silver hoop earrings, was a staple in Posh Spice's infamous '90s dress code.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife shared a TikTok on Saturday of her mouthing Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic line, "Don't call me baby, I'm not your baby", from Brian De Palma's Scarface, while she danced along to the song No Pole by Don Toliver with her friend.

Nicola's outfit of choice was chic and simple, the epitome of what we would refer to as '90s-coded. The Lola actress donned a crisp white shirt, which she layered beneath a simple black sweater, and a pair of dark-wash figure-hugging jeans.

David Beckham's daughter-in-law styled her luscious brown locks into a sleek ponytail to reveal a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings. Nicola kept her makeup natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a rosy lip.

Victoria donned a similar pair of hoops in 2001 (Getty Images)

The silver hoops are certainly VB approved, with the fashion designer having donned a similar pair when she attended the 2001 NRJ Music Awards in Cannes. The former Spice Girl opted for black on black, with a halter-neck crop top and a pair of matching low-rise, figure-hugging trousers. Victoria teamed her silver hoops with a diamond-laden cross.

This isn't the first time Nicola has taken style inspiration from her mother-in-law. Earlier this month, while enjoying a lavish trip around Abu Dhabi with her husband, the Bates Motel star donned a familiar-looking leather jacket.

Nicola donned a fabulous red leather jacket reminiscent of VB's iconic 1999 black leather jacket (Instagram)

The bold red leather garment mirrored Victoria's iconic black Gucci leather jacket that she wore to a Versace dinner in 1999.

The leather jacket is so similar to VB's iconic 1990s jacket

According to Nicola, the fashion designer clearly has good taste when it comes to picking the perfect jacket, as Brooklyn's wife also donned the exact same '00s biker jacket Victoria originally wore in 2001.

Nicola was spotted leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris with her husband, where they were residing ahead of Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show for her eponymous label. The cropped leather jacket is from Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2001 collection and features blue-and-white stripes.

Nelson Peltz's daughter paired her vintage garment with high-waisted blue jeans, cat-eye sunglasses, a black fluffy tote, and a pair of killer platform heels.

The jacket is from Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2001 collection (Getty Images)

Victoria first wore the Dolce & Gabbana number to a Manchester United football game at Old Trafford. The fashion mogul paired her look with checkerboard jeans and aviator sunglasses.

In an interview earlier this month with L’Officiel, Nicola discussed the twin moment. She said: "It's funny how everyone thought it was actually hers, I don't even think she still owns it."

She continued: "I remember seeing it in a picture years ago and telling my mom - who is my unofficial stylist - how much I loved it, and she ended up finding it online and giving it to me as a surprise gift."