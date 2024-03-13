Nicola Shindler: ‘The money isn’t there from the BBC right now’

Super producer Nicola Shindler - Paul Grover

“I’m not a fan of long sex scenes or car chases. The two are really similar – they’re just boring,” says Nicola Shindler. And if Shindler thinks that, it means you will see less of them on the small screen than you otherwise would, because her opinions count.

She is the producer behind Happy Valley, Last Tango In Halifax, It’s A Sin and many more over a career spanning three decades. When TV wanted big, serious drama she delivered Hillsborough and Our Friends In The North; in today’s world of bingeworthy content, she has given Netflix a string of hits.

The most recent of these is Fool Me Once, a heady cocktail of murder, mayhem and Michelle Keegan. The tale of a widow whose dead husband suddenly pops up on the nanny-cam, it may have sounded distinctly British – Keegan’s Greater Manchester vowels, plus Joanna Lumley’s plummy tones as the mother-in-law from hell – but this adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel had global appeal, making the Netflix top 10 in 91 countries and amassing 61 million views in its first two weeks of release.

Fool Me Once is part of a series of Coben adaptations produced by Shindler. She was certain that his books would be perfect for TV. “You know when you say, ‘I’m going to sleep now,’ but then you have to read another chapter? We wanted to have TV series that worked as well as that.” The plots may be outlandish, but Shindler has no truck with industry snobbery. “The fact that you have to be very entertaining is not a bad thing, and I think for a while people might have forgotten that.”

That said, Schindler thinks there should be room for state-of-the-nation drama. She was an assistant producer on Our Friends In The North, which aired on BBC Two in 1996 and is regarded as one of the corporation’s high watermarks. Starring a young Daniel Craig, Christopher Eccleston, Mark Strong and Gina McKee, it charted the lives of its characters and Britain’s changing political landscape over 30 years.

Christopher Eccleston and Daniel Craig in Shindler's first hit Our Friends in the North - John Jefford

Why doesn’t television deliver that kind of drama now? The closest thing she can think of recently is Sherwood, James Graham’s series about the legacy of the miners’ strike, but she concedes that you couldn’t call that “epic”. “I don’t think there’s the money now to do the scale of Our Friends in the North,” Shindler says bluntly. “It was an incredibly expensive proposition, but that was Michael Jackson, the station controller, who wanted to say something enormous with BBC Two. It was a really intentional decision. I think the money isn’t there from the BBC right now, which is a real shame.”

Story continues

The series was one of Shindler’s first. After Bury Grammar School, a history degree at Cambridge and a brief stint in marketing for the Royal Court, she started out as a trainee script editor at the BBC and eventually set up her first company, Red Productions, in her front room in Manchester in 1998 and is now a Northern powerhouse, committed to making shows outside London. She has worked with Russell T Davies since the beginning, with Queer As Folk, producing every one of his shows except Doctor Who and A Very English Scandal. When she set up her new production company, Quay Street (part of ITV Studios), in 2021, her first drama was Nolly, his tribute to Crossroads doyenne Noele Gordon.

Queer as Folk was her one brush with scandal – she claims to have been taken aback by the fuss that its explicit sex scenes caused. Which seems disingenuous, given that a chaste gay kiss in Brookside had caused conniptions only a couple of years earlier, but Shindler shrugs: “I grew up in a household that didn’t censor what I watched or read. I read Harold Robbins next to Enid Blyton. So I didn’t know that you held some of that stuff back.”

Queer as Folk: Schindler's one brush with scandal

The relationship between producer and writer can be fraught, yet it seems that writers love Shindler. “Nicola is smart in lots of different ways,” says Danny Brocklehurst, who first worked with Shindler on Clocking Off in 2001 and most recently on Fool Me Once. “I can take an idea to her and we will build it from the ground up. When there is a script, she’s very good at making it better.” He remembers delivering the script for the final episode of a drama “and she told me that it wasn’t a good enough ending. Obviously that’s quite an upsetting thing to hear when you’ve written 60 pages. But by the time I’d cycled home I’d realised she was right.

“Nicola is incredibly likeable and warm,” he adds. “She’s good at people-management. But if things aren’t right, she can be quite ruthless. She’s a savvy businesswoman.”

In person, Shindler, 55 is understated, with none of the Type A energy that some producers exude. She is proud that Quay Street was this year named the best workplace for women in TV (by Broadcast magazine). “Every woman should be able to choose to have a family and not have that impact on their career development,” she says firmly. “I’ve got three kids [aged 20, 18 and 15 with husband Matt Greenhalgh, the screenwriter behind such films as the Ian Curtis biopic Control] and I know flexibility is key.”

I ask if, given her track record, she still has ideas turned down. “Oh my God, all the time! The majority of our things get turned down. It always makes me laugh that people think it’s easy.” Even the shows that have made it to screen took a long time getting there: Sally Wainwright’s Last Tango in Halifax was rejected by both the BBC and ITV before, years later, the BBC got back in touch.

Dramas are at the mercy of executives’ tastes, she explains. “Right now, there’s not an appetite for period drama. That’s because of money – it’s really expensive – but we also got to peak adaptation of classic books. We got told, ‘If you’re going to adapt a book, it has to be either a book that surprises us, a book we don’t know is a classic, or it has to be done in a really different way.” Now, the trend is for adaptations of contemporary love stories. “I think One Day has changed book adaptations for a while. Normal People did the same thing; suddenly, why would we go back to Jane Austen when there’s a massive audience for Normal People?” But she adds: “At some point, somebody is going to remake Jane Austen in a really conventional way and people will love it.”

She applauds the BBC’s new drama chief, Lindsay Salt, for saying that the industry needs more risk-taking. I point out that the BBC’s last risk didn’t pay off – Michael Sheen’s The Way was a ratings disaster. Shindler counters that shows like that “should be made and can fail. It’s really difficult.”

Lydia West and Olly Alexander in It's A Sin - Ben Blackall

The holy grail is a drama that can return for series after series. “That’s what everyone is asking for because there are so few of them now. We went in the direction of everything being a miniseries, so now it would be amazing to find a returning series with a big, iconic character at the centre of it. Something like Cracker.”

In the meantime, Shindler has two more Harlan Coben stories in the works, Missing You and Run Away. Will one of them again find a role for Richard Armitage, who also featured in Fool Me Once, Stay Close and The Stranger? Don’t bet against it.

“He calls himself our ‘lucky pants’,” Shindler laughs. “But he brings something different to each part. We love him, Netflix loves him, the audience loves him. So it works.”

If her career tells us anything, it’s that Nicola Shindler knows what works.