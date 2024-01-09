Nicole Kidman admits she 'didn't enjoy' the 2003 Oscars

The Australian star has opened up about "struggling" with her personal life during the time of the 2003 Oscars, despite bagging an Academy Award for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours. The event was held shortly after Nicole finalised her divorce from Tom Cruise, whom she married in 1990. "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well," the actress revealed in an interview for Dave Karger's new book, titled 50 Oscar Nights.