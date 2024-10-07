Nicole Kidman is the ultimate ‘Girl Boss’ in high-waisted trousers

Nicole was spotted in Soho wearing an office-chic look (The Hapa Blonde)

Nicole Kidman’s style is classic, elegant, and refined - a sartorial triple threat.

Often featuring timeless silhouettes with a modern twist, the Academy Award winner gravitates toward tailored suits, floor-length gowns, and feminine pieces that never fail to enthral. So naturally, her latest look was a hit.

The 57-year-old stepped out in New York’s Soho suburb on Sunday, sporting a streamlined outfit featuring a black high-neck top with long sleeves, teamed with a pair of slate grey trousers with a loose fit, a high-rise waistband and split hems.

Nicole was spotted in Soho wearing an office-chic look (Getty)

The actress’ look was topped off by a pair of black, patent loafers that peaked out from under the slit in her office-appropriate bottoms. She wore her strawberry blonde hair down loose in a straightened style and opted for a natural, dewy beauty blend.

Nicole headed out to a special screening of her latest film Babygirl, co-starring British actor Harris Dickinson. The feature film centres the life of a high-powered CEO, who puts her career and family on the line when she begins an affair with her intern.

The actress headed out to a screening of Babygirl (Getty)

Set to be released in the UK in January 2025, the film also stars Ewan McGregor's daughter Esther, whom Nicole reunited with at the New York screening, and was directed by Halina Rejn.

It’s been an exciting time in the Kidman household. Last week, Nicole’s teenage daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban made her modelling debut for Paris Fashion Week.

The 16-year-old was pictured walking the runway for Miu Miu's SS25 collection, joining a particularly star-studded line-up that also included Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe, and Cara Delevingne.

For the occasion, Sunday was styled in a crisp white dress complete with a sleeveless cut, a knee-skimming length and a deconstructed finish. It was paired with some knee-high grey socks and black peep-toe heels.