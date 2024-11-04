Nigella Lawson smoulders in blue velvet dress as she puts on flirty display in new Christmas campaign

Nigella Lawson has brought a touch of elegance and festive flair this Christmas. The 64-year-old culinary icon has joined forces with popular bakery chain Greggs to unveil its highly anticipated holiday menu in the brand’s first-ever Christmas ad campaign.

The famed chef, known for her signature charm and luxurious approach to food, is the star of the campaign, showcasing a glamorous side to the beloved bakery's festive offering. Watch the fun video below...

In the campaign, Nigella appears in a sumptuous blue velvet dress with delicate bows, setting the perfect tone for a festive celebration.

You may also like

In the advert, she playfully says: "Succulent filling, creamy sauce, all wrapped up in the flakiest of flaky pastries, in one or both hands, say 'Hello' to the Greggs festive bakes."

With her usual flair, she teases the delights of Greggs' Christmas menu, which fans eagerly await each year.

Nigella Lawson stars in the new Greggs Christmas ad (Greggs/Alex Lambert)

"As a longtime fan of Greggs, and especially their Sausage Rolls, I'm thrilled to be collaborating with them to celebrate the return of the iconic Christmas menu," said Nigella. "Greggs brings joy wherever and whenever you choose to enjoy it, and I'm delighted to be sharing this with the nation this Christmas."

The menu will be in shops nationwide from 7 November, featuring firm festive favourites and a host of new additions.

Returning to the menu alongside the much-loved Festive Bake, will be the Christmas Lunch Baguette. The all-new Festive Flatbread will also be launching – a soft and warm flatbread stuffed with sage & onion style chicken mayo, sweetcure bacon and a tangy cranberry & red onion relish. And it's all under 400 calories.

The famed chef is known for her luxurious approach to food (Greggs)

Alongside the more savoury treats, a festively flavoured range of hot drinks will be on offer throughout the season. The brand-new Gingerbread Latte and Gingerbread Flat White are new to the 2024 line-up, whilst the Mint Hot Chocolate and Mint Mocha will return to the menu alongside the Orange Hot Chocolate and Mocha.

Nigella is famed for being a food writer, television cook and culinary icon known for her sensual and accessible approach to cooking.

Her popularity skyrocketed with her television shows, including Nigella Bites and Nigella Feasts.

She also sold many best-selling cookbooks like Nigellissima, Simply Nigella. and At My Table.