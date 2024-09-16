Nightsleeper viewers make same complaint about new BBC drama

The BBC's new thriller, Nightsleeper, made its debut on Sunday night and while most viewers were glued to the screen, others couldn't help but ask the same question about the plot.

For those yet to catch up with the fast-moving series, it follows a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London which has been hijacked in a cyber attack. It's down to Joe Roag (Joe Cole), a cop and passenger on the train, and Abby Aysgarth (Alexandra Roach), acting cyber security chief, to stop it.

Taking to social media, viewers asked why the power wasn't turned off after the train was hijacked. One person wrote: "Explain to me again why they can't just unplug it?!" while another asked: "Erm, why haven't they simply turned off the power supply to the overhead cables?"

A third person remarked: "Has quite a few issues, but isn't the plan foiled by turning the power off the lines?" while another added: "Why can't we just turn the overhead power off? I'm guessing it might be a short series."

While some viewers questioned how "realistic" the series was, others praised the gripping show. One person penned: "Leaving aside some of the ridiculously unrealistic dialogue, that was terrifyingly brilliant, and brilliantly terrifying. Absolutely hooked," while a second added: "Been looking forward to #Nightsleeper for ages and... high octane thriller that just flew by! Brilliant direction, writing, music... think the BBC has found its next Line of Duty/Bodyguard."

Another impressed viewer penned: "WOW WOW WOW!!! #Nightsleeper on @BBCOne is absolutely brilliant. On the edge of my seat the whole programme. Can’t wait for the next episode, this is EPIC!!"

Speaking about the show's premise ahead of its release, creator Nick Leather revealed he pitched the idea to a former government cyber expert specialising in critical infrastructure, a railway designer and train obsessive, and an "ethical hacker" – all of whom said the scenario was possible.

"I half-expected them to stop the idea in its tracks. Impossible. Could never happen. Think again," said Nick. "What they said was much worse though. Not only could it happen, but - after a couple of hours of pooling their collective expertise - they decided they could almost certainly carry out a so-called "hackjack" between them. I was shocked… and a bit scared… and kind of delighted… and definitely exhilarated - all the things I want the audience to feel now watching our show."

Nightsleeper continues on Monday 16 September on BBC One at 9pm. Episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.