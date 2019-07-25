Is The New Nike Trainer The Most Cushioned Yet?

From ELLE

When you’re out running have you ever noticed the habits and styles of other runners? Like when people make every effort to avoid concrete paths and instead stick to the green verges to try and ease the impact of their run (because let's face it those knees aren't getting any younger).

It’s something the designers at NIKE have spotted and taken as one of the inspirations behind their latest shoe, the Joyride Run Flyknit.

Photo credit: Courtesy of NIKE More

Nearly ten years in the making, the Joyride is meant to encourage what most runners don’t do enough of – recover properly. This doesn’t mean stopping training altogether but rather factoring in days when your legs need an easier workout. The Joyride makes this possible thanks to a new cushioning platform which is made up of thousands of tiny colourful beads.

Photo credit: Courtesy of NIKE More

Not only do these look good – all other trainers are going to seem a little bit average once you’ve seen the sole of the Joyride – but the beads are strategically contained in pods to keep them where they’re meant to be, and where they’re needed most – about 50% are in the heel of the shoe to give maximum cushioning.

The design also shapes to your foot so the more you run, the more comfortable you feel.

‘Aside from the cushioning, the responsiveness provides a different running experience,’ says Kylee Barton, Senior Director of Running Footwear at NIKE who was key to designing the Joyride. ‘For example, when the cavities that hold the beads are compressed, the air escapes from the beads to provide a responsive feel unlike any other cushioning system we’ve delivered before.’

For track athlete Laura Muir, one of Team GB’s biggest hopes at next year’s Olympics, the Joyride feels unlike any other trainer she’s run in: ‘It’s softer and squishier...when you’ve been training hard, it’s so nice to have a shoe that feels softer on your feet and that’s super simple to get on and off. Because of the way the heel has been constructed, I can slip into them with ease.’

Hot off the back of a win in the 1500m at the London Anniversary Games, Muir’s other recovery methods involve a shake (milk, banana and honey) and an ice bath: ‘When we’re away on camps we use rivers or lakes and it makes your legs feel so much fresher after. In St. Moritz, we use a beautiful river that flows into a lake. It’s produced by snow from the mountains that has melted into the river, it’s super cold and perfect for recovery.’

We’ll stick with a pair of Joyrides, thanks.

The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit is available to Nike Members from 25th July, and via Nike.com on the 15th August. RRP:£159.95





