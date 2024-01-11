The nine cult items that made M&S stylish again – and the ones you can still buy

m&s cult buys

When Stuart Machin, the chief executive of Marks & Spencer, released the retailer’s stellar Christmas trading results on Thursday, he offered the insight that “style perception [has] continued to improve”.

That’s business-speak, which when translated means “people think our clothes are fashionable again”.

It’s a crucial factor that M&S has failed on for decades. With each new band of leadership in design, they have cycled through rounds of prioritising low prices (great), and better quality (yes please). But what use is it to make a wonderfully affordable, ethically sound jumper if no one actually wants to wear it?

This is the problem that Maddy Evans, who hailed from Topshop’s heyday and was appointed womenswear director at M&S in July 2022, has been tackling. Her approach has paid off – Marks & Spencer’s collections are now covetable, and their results prove it.

Clothing sales, Machin said, are up 4.8 per cent, with more clothes being sold at full price than they have done for 10 years. Womenswear was the star, but successes were cited on menswear too.

Denim, knitwear and outerwear were three categories that sold particularly well across the board. But as well as the casuals, the stylish evening wear options for once sold too, with little hangover in the January sales after the party.

Not everything is perfect, of course. Notably lacking on the list, especially in womenswear, are shoes and bags, which are clearly an area to improve upon. Anyone who has tried on the smart trousers in stores now would attest to a hit-and-miss approach to fit at times. And bobbling knits need to be looked at – we want the aforementioned good-looking jumpers to pass the wash test and stick around in our wardrobes for years to come.

There is a lot to like in store right now. These are the nine items that have been bestsellers at M&S this winter (and most are still available online at the time of publishing).

Women’s

The classic striped jumper

Knitwear sales are booming at M&S, and with the cold snap hitting in early January, they keep bringing out more must-have styles. The retailer has sold 27,000 of this rollneck jumper so far this winter, with fresh stock having just landed. The key to its popularity is a balance of timeless stripes and up-to-date proportions.

Story continues

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Striped rollneck jumper, £25

The sweet spot puffer coat

Made with recycled synthetic insulation, this puffer jacket was another hit for 16,000 customers, thanks to the fact that it ticked three boxes: quality, price and style. To find a winter coat for under £70 on the high street is tricky this year, and where most retailers may have one in their collection, in khaki or brown, this one comes in five colour choices.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Recycled puffer coat, £69

The embellished jeans

M&S used to tell us, annually, that its bestselling denim style was skinny jeans. A staple, yes, but not exactly fashion-forward. To boast of selling 22,000 pairs of these high-waisted embellished jeans, in a straight-leg cut, is symbolic of the step-change toward stylishness at the brand.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

High waisted jeans, £45

The little black dress

This party season, M&S saw a media success story in the form of one little black party dress, as worn by Sophie Ellis-Bextor in the brand’s Christmas advert. Fashion editors, including former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, deemed it the perfect party dress. Originally it was priced at £49.50 (another retail pricing sweet spot) and it sold out. Since restocking, 8,000 units have been sold. There are one or two left now in the sale for £21.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Jacquard black dress (completely sold out at the time of publishing)

The cashmere sweater

High-street cashmere is a competitive world, and when getting the best price for a luxury material, customers are looking to shop with a trusted brand. This has been a win for M&S – a spokesperson said, “Our best-value cashmere on the high street was a winner this Christmas, with sales up 10 per cent versus last year.” M&S’s classic crew necks, for men and women, come in 20 colour choices.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Cashmere jumper, £85

Men’s

The half zipper

Offering a quality merino wool version of that cult menswear buy, the half-zip knit, helped M&S become a menswear winner, too. It sold 56,000 of this jumper style in the 13 weeks to December 30 – that’s a rate of 25 per hour.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Half zip jumper, £45

The overshirt

Fashion-forward alternatives to men’s casual jackets were a big success according to a spokesperson, who said the category sold 155 per cent more than in the previous year. Desirability here has been notoriously hard to achieve, as men typically look for outerwear from recognisable names. “Bomber jackets, cotton blend gilets, cotton blend hoodies and overshirts sold 59,000 units,” they said.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Cotton overshirt, £49

The quiet luxury trainers

Trainers are another category that is usually hard for a retailer like M&S to crack – again, men seek designer names rather than inconspicuous design. But M&S’s subtle white leather trainers, priced at £60, defied the odds – perhaps the “quiet luxury” trend influenced shoppers.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Leather trainers, £60

The tuxedo trousers

Would you go to Marks & Spencer for a tuxedo? This year, men did. In the Christmas advertising, fashion designer and TV personality Tan France wore the brand’s stretch tuxedo trousers – and looked so sharp that 10,000 men followed suit.

Marks & Spencer fashion 2023

Stretch tuxedo trousers, £40