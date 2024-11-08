Ninja Black Friday deals that are selling fast, including air fryers, pan sets and more

There are some major deals on Ninja products right now for Black Friday. (Ninja / Yahoo Life UK)

Christmas has come early for fans of Ninja, as more than 40 of the kitchenware brand's best-selling products have gone on sale for Black Friday.

Recognised for its epic line-up of air fryers, including the hugely popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, Ninja also has an excellent selection of gadgets designed for making everything from ice cream to pizzas, casseroles to the perfect cup of tea — and those exact gadgets (along with a parade of air fryers) have hit Ninja's Black Friday sale.

Often costing anywhere between £19.99 and £400 a piece, there's up to £70 off on Ninja items in the retailer's November shopping event, with some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Whether you're in the market for Ninja's Creami Ice Cream Maker to satisfy your dessert cravings, the brand's Zerostick Stainless Steel Pan Set for cooking up a storm, or Ninja's Deluxe Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System in Copper, exclusive for Black Friday, we suggest shopping fast before the deals end, or more importantly, sell out.

Best Ninja Black Friday deals

Ninja Ninja Air Fryer £70 £100 Save £30 Boasting four cooking functions, the Ninja Air Fryer can air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. Reviewers have raved about this small but mighty air fryer, claiming they barely use their conventional fan oven as a result. £70 at Ninja

Ninja Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker £350 £400 Save £50 Complete with four cooking functions: grill, smoke, air fry and roast, this versatile gadget can fit up to 10 burgers, six steaks or two whole chickens (30% more than the NInja's previous design). It has a smart system that operates by continuously monitoring your food's temperature as it cooks. From rare to well done, the built-in probe will let you know as soon as it's ready to eat, so you can kick back and enjoy the BBQ, stress-free. £350 at Ninja