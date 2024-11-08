Ninja Black Friday deals that are selling fast, including air fryers, pan sets and more
Save up to £70 in Ninja's Black Friday sale.
Christmas has come early for fans of Ninja, as more than 40 of the kitchenware brand's best-selling products have gone on sale for Black Friday.
Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System£190£270Save £80
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer£130£160Save £30
Ninja Air Fryer£70£100Save £30
Ninja ZEROSTICK Stainless Steel 5-Piece Pan Set£176£220Save £44
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker£150£200Save £50
Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker£350£400Save £50
Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker£120£150Save £30
Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L£130£150Save £20
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L£190£230Save £40
Ninja Air Fryer PRO 4.7L£100£130Save £30
Recognised for its epic line-up of air fryers, including the hugely popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, Ninja also has an excellent selection of gadgets designed for making everything from ice cream to pizzas, casseroles to the perfect cup of tea — and those exact gadgets (along with a parade of air fryers) have hit Ninja's Black Friday sale.
Often costing anywhere between £19.99 and £400 a piece, there's up to £70 off on Ninja items in the retailer's November shopping event, with some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
👉 Go straight to Ninja's Black Friday sale
🔥 Shop Ninja air fryers
🔥 Shop Ninja multi-cookers
🔥 Shop Ninja cookware
🔥 Shop Ninja blenders
Whether you're in the market for Ninja's Creami Ice Cream Maker to satisfy your dessert cravings, the brand's Zerostick Stainless Steel Pan Set for cooking up a storm, or Ninja's Deluxe Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System in Copper, exclusive for Black Friday, we suggest shopping fast before the deals end, or more importantly, sell out.
Best Ninja Black Friday deals
A Black Friday exclusive available in a stylish copper design, this dual air fryer comes with six useful cooking functions, two cooking drawers (that can cook different foods with different temperatures, times and settings), a digital probe, touch screen control panel, and various accessories including a pair of silicone tongs and apron.
Featuring six cooking functions and the capacity to cook up to eight portions, this Ninja air fryer can whip up quick and healthy meals in no time. There's a reason it's Ninja's most popular model.
Boasting four cooking functions, the Ninja Air Fryer can air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. Reviewers have raved about this small but mighty air fryer, claiming they barely use their conventional fan oven as a result.
This five-piece cookware set from Ninja features the brand's durable non-stick coating, and is made from polished stainless steel with an aluminium core.
Bag this must-have gadget for under £150 and get to work making everything from ice cream to milkshakes and frappes.
Complete with four cooking functions: grill, smoke, air fry and roast, this versatile gadget can fit up to 10 burgers, six steaks or two whole chickens (30% more than the NInja's previous design). It has a smart system that operates by continuously monitoring your food's temperature as it cooks. From rare to well done, the built-in probe will let you know as soon as it's ready to eat, so you can kick back and enjoy the BBQ, stress-free.
Equally as good as Ninja's range of sought-after air fryers, this slow cooker has eight cooking functions and features what Ninja call a Triple Fusion Heat system, which combines side, base and steam heat for fast, even cooking. And comes with a removable, non-stick cooking pot that's oven-safe for up to 260C.
Shop one of Ninja's latest air fryers in this exclusive copper colourway for less, complete with six cooking functions and designed with a generously-sized square drawer which serves up to four people.
Snap up Ninja's popular multi-cooker with an impressive nine different cooking functions for less. Choose your base, vegetables and protein to quickly create a complete meal in as little as 15 minutes.
Perfect for up to two people, this air fryer comes with four cooking functions, a 4.7L basket (which fits a whole 1kg chicken) and smart, space-saving design.