How Nixon rose from the dead to deliver a eulogy to astronauts

In Event Of Moon Disaster at the Sainsbury Centre

20:05 GMT on 20 July 1969: astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are aboard Apollo 11’s Lunar Command Module, dropping steadily towards the lunar surface in humankind’s first attempt to visit another world.

“Drifting to the right a little,” Buzz remarks – and then an alarm goes off, and then another, and another, until at last the transmission breaks down.

The next thing we see is a desk set in front of a blue curtain, and flanked by flags: the Stars and Stripes, and the Presidential seal. Richard Nixon, the US President, takes his seat and catches the eye of figures hovering off-screen: is everything ready?

And so he begins; it’s a speech no one can or will forget. It was written by his speechwriter, William Safire, as a contingency in the event that Buzz and Neil land on the Moon in a way that leaves them alive but doomed. “These brave men... know that there is no hope for their recovery.” Nixon swallows hard. “But they also know that there is hope for Mankind in their sacrifice.”

From 17 February, Richard Nixon’s speech will play to visitors to the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich. They will watch it from the comfort of a 1964-era sofa, in a living room decked out in such a way as to transport them back to that day, in June 1969, when two heroes found themselves sure to die on the Moon.

In Event of Moon Disaster installation transports you back to 1969 - Francesca Panetta

Confronted with Nixon struggling to control his emotions on a period TV, they may well ask themselves if what they are seeing is real. The props are real, and so is the speech. Richard Nixon is real – his voice and gestures are his own, albeit strung together by generative computer algorithms.

The installation forms part of the Sainsbury Centre’s “What Is Truth” exhibition. Jago Cooper, the curator, wasn’t even born when Apollo 11 rose from the launchpad. Neither were the two filmmakers, Halsey Burgund and Francesca Panetta. The bottom line here seems to be: the past exists only because we trust what others say about it.

The novelist Norman Mailer observed early on that “in another couple of years there will be people arguing in bars about whether anyone even went to the Moon.” And so it came to pass: claims that the moon landings were fake began the moment the Apollo missions ended in 1972. A 2019 YouGov poll found 16 per cent of the British public believed the moon landing most likely never happened.

Cooper has a theory about this. “The Moon is such a weird bloody thing,” he says. “The idea that we merely pretended to walk about there is more believable than what actually happened. That’s the thing about our relationship with what we’re told: it has to be believable within our lived experience, or we start driving wedges into it that undermine its credibility.”

This raises a nasty possibility: that the more enormous our adventures, the less likely we are to believe them; and the crazier our world, the less attention we’ll pay to it. “Humankind cannot bear very much reality” said TS Eliot, and maybe we’re beginning to understand why.

For a start, we cannot bear too much information. The more we’re told about the world, the more we search for things that are familiar. In an essay accompanying the exhibition, curator Paul Luckraft finds us in thrall to confirmation bias “because we can’t see what’s new in the dizzying amount of text, image, video and audio fragments available to us.”

The deluge of information brought about by digital culture is already being weaponised – witness Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who observed in 2018, “The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with sh-t.”

President Nixon’s counterfactual TV eulogy was produced by the MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality to highlight the malleability of digital images. It’s been doing the rounds of art galleries and tech websites since 2019, and times have moved on to some degree. Utter the word “deepfake” today, for instance, and you’re less likely to conjure up images of a devastated Richard Nixon as gossip about those pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift, viewed 27 million times in 19 hours when they were circulated this January on Twitter. No-one imagines for a second that Swift had anything to do with them, of course, so let’s be positive here: MIT’s message about not believing everything you see is getting through.

Buzz Aldrin on the moon, July 20 1969 - AP

“The hope of the project is to provide some simple awareness of this kind of technology, its ubiquity and out-there-ness,” says Burgund, who, along with Panetta, recruited experts in Israel and Ukraine for the film. The actor Louis Wheeler spent days in a studio enacting Nixon’s speech; the President’s face, posture and mannerisms were assembled from archive footage of a speech about Vietnam.

“If we’ve made an aesthetically satisfying and emotional piece, so much the better – it’ll help people internalise the challenges facing us right now”, continues Burgund. Though bullish in defence of the technology’s artistic possibilities, he concedes that the harms it can wreak are real, and can be distributed at scale. “It’s not as though intelligent people aren’t addressing these problems. But it takes a lot of time – and society can’t change that quickly.”

As a film about deepfakes, In Event of Moon Disaster is strangely reassuring. It’s a work of genuine creative brilliance. It’s playful: we feel warmer towards Richard Nixon in this difficult fictional moment than we probably ever felt about him in life. It’s educational: the speech, though it never had to be delivered (thank God), is real enough, an historical document that reveals how much was at stake on that day. And in a twisted way, the film is immensely respectful, singing the praises of extraordinary men in terms only tragedy can adequately articulate.

As a film about the Moon, though, In Event of Moon Disaster is frankly disturbing. After watching it, you can’t help but feel that Burgund and Panetta’s synthetic moon disaster is more believable than Apollo’s actual, historical triumph.

In Event of Moon Disaster is at the Sainsbury Centre, University of East Anglia, from Feb 17 to Aug 4; sainsburycentre.ac.uk