This 'no bounce' full-coverage sports bra has more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon

Glamorise No Bounce Bra - Amazon.

Wearing the wrong bra to work out can make the activities you love, like running, yoga, seriously uncomfortable. If you're someone with a larger chest, an ill-fitting bra that doesn't provide ample support can cause breast and back pain by not keeping your breasts in place while you move.

While there are plenty of dainty bralettes on the market that offer light to medium levels of support for small to medium size chests, the search for the perfect sports bra becomes difficult — and can be more expensive — as your cup size increases.

One affordable sports bra option for women with larger breasts and plus size women is the Full Figure No Bounce Sports Bra from Glamorise, available on Amazon Canada.

Glamorise Womens Full Figure No Bounce Sports Bra - Amazon.

What is it?

Glamorise has created a camisole-inspired sports bra that offers medium support that’s specifically designed for plus size women and women with larger chests. The wire-free, moisture-wicking bra is available in sizes 34C to 50L, making it a size-inclusive option for every body type.

The No Bounce bra features breathable mesh inserts with a high camisole-style neckline and reinforced cups for added support as well as a wide, adjustable straps with minimal stretch that prevent slipping.

What people are saying

The Full Figure No Bounce Sports Bra has earned a 4.1 out of five star rating based on more than 23,000 customer reviews from real shoppers. Glamorise's bra has been called a game-changer by women who have been on the lookout for a bra that actually fits and supports their shape through even the most intense workouts.

"I struggled to find a bra that fit that also gave support for a larger chest. This bra was everything I was looking for and more," one Amazon shopper wrote. "Having such a large chest size, caused a lot of back pain especially with exercise. This bra has made a huge difference for me."

Glamorise No Bounce Sports Bra - Amazon.

In terms of sizing, customer reviews have suggested going up a band size to ensure a proper fit that's snug but not too tight. Like all bras, the No Bounce Sports Bra will stretch out over time but you should measure yourself against the size guide before you place your order.

Another thing to remember before you buy is the bra's design. The camisole fit makes this sports bra more like a crop top in terms of size on your body. Some shoppers have noted that the bra takes up "real estate" on the chest which can cause the outline of the bra to be visible under some T-shirts and tank tops.

Glamorise No Bounce Sports Bra -Amazon

"Having been 'blessed' with a large bosom, any type of bouncy or HIIT workouts were pretty much off limits. The Glamorise bra band runs a tad tight, but I think this is part of the design of a good supportive sports bra. I found I had to hook it at the front, then swing it back and slowly feed my arms through the straps. Once in, it was easy to adjust everything properly, and I was cinched in!" another shopper wrote. "For the first time ever, my cups did not spill over while doing burpees or downward dog, and I did not feel like I was smothering myself during ab workouts, since there is a built-in front panel which gives complete cleavage coverage and no side spillage either! I was also able to skip rope with no major incidents. The straps are just wide enough to offer support, without looking like you're wearing shoulder pads (which might not be such a bad idea. I was so comfortable that I will be wearing them as regular bras on occasion. The cups are not padded, which i personally don't mind."

Verdict

If you have a larger chest or have struggled to find a sports bra that fits your shape, the Glamorise No Bounce Sports Bra might be for you. The camisole-sports bra hybrid helps provide support and minimize movement that can make exercising uncomfortable and some people self-conscious to do the activities they love. However, if you wear a lot of light-coloured shirts and don't want your undergarments to show through, this might not be the sports bra for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

