'No bugs inside!': This No.1 bestselling magnetic screen door is on sale for $26

Summer is here and we’re getting ready for patio weather! And while that means fun in the sun, it also means the creepy crawlies are out too. We all do our best to keep them out of our homes, but sometimes we need a little help, and for that, Amazon has come to our rescue. Right now, the No.1 bestselling Augo Magnetic Screen Door is on sale.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

While $26 isn't the lowest price we've seen for this curtain, similar versions sell for as high as $80! It's also way less expensive than buying a screen door. And for those of you who rent an apartment or house, installing a screen door may not be an option, so this is an easy-breezy solution for keeping those bugs out.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This polyester mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed. The velcro is paired with magnets along the seams which snap into place when the curtains fall into position. The magnets ensure there is no gaping, so flies and mosquitoes can’t sneak in. It’s a simple solution for keeping your house free from pests if there are people and pets coming and going all summer long.

If you have dogs or cats that like to blur the line between indoor and outdoor during the summer, this little gadget gives them the freedom to enjoy the weather without letting in pests or doing damage. Got grandkids? You already know just how much their coming-and-going lets in the flies.

Bugs out, kids and pets in. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers love how well this mosquito curtain works — it’s racked up more than 56,000 five-star reviews for a variety of reasons.

Pros 👍

This is definitely renter-friendly. “This has been a game changer for our summer morning routine,” wrote a satisfied customer. “Now we can open the kitchen door on cool mornings and allow air in without letting flies in. We rent and couldn't install a regular screen door but this is better anyway.”

One happy home renter wrote: “I rent a house in Florida, and keep the doors and windows open during the fall, winter and spring to save money. The front door has a screen but not the back so there were constantly moths, mosquitoes, flies and whatnot getting in. Now, nothing!”

“Why didn’t I buy this sooner?” wrote one delighted pet owner. “I live out on property in a house built in the 1800s. Something is always ready to be fixed, so my single honey-do list is long. I have thought about just building a screen door but meh. I have no central air and I have very active pets that go in and out. I put this up in less than 5 mins. It took a few treats to teach the pup. Cat hasn’t figured it out yet, but I really don’t mind since it stalled him from bringing in his latest furry victim. Even if this lasts one season it’s worth it not to walk into fly tape! Sold. Sold. So sold. Ordering a second one right MEOW!”

Cons 👎

One user said the screen is a bit thicker than expected. "The only downside is it’s a thicker screen so a breeze doesn’t pass through it easily."

Make sure you're ready for the door to close when you install it, though. It can be hard to re-open: "My only "complaint" is the fact that the magnets are so strong that sometimes it's hard to get the screen open when the door is closed on the other side."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

