'No sweat': Bali's beloved cooling bra is a mere $17 — that's 65% off

This full-coverage bra isn't just lightweight — it's made with a moisture-wicking "cool comfort" fabric that provides more built-in ventilation.

If hot weather means something a little different for you — namely, the return of boob sweat and chafing — the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra is worth a look, and it's heating up the Amazon charts. This dependable top-seller has earned a pile of five-star reviews from relieved shoppers who can venture out in this season's swampiest weather without feeling drenched, constricted and uncomfortable. Right now, you can nab one for as low as $17, down from $48 — that's 65% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can't go wrong with a $17 bra, especially when these essentials can easily cost upward of $50. This bra starts within a dollar of the lowest price we've seen this year, but we don't expect the sale price to stick around much longer (prices vary depending on size and color). Cooling clothing items will be in higher demand as the high temps keep coming.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Five-star reviewers say this Bali bra has nothing short of magical powers. "You can hardly feel that you have a bra on in hot, humid weather. Bought two more after wearing the first one!" wrote a fan. It helps that the cooling fabric is thin, keeping skin from getting too stuffy. It's also seamless, which goes a long way toward preventing warm-weather chafing.

Another major draw of the cooling bra: You can wear it under all those thin tees and tanks without the whole world getting a clear view of your undergarments. "It's very smooth with no lace detail or noticeable edges, so it doesn't show underneath even my slinky-feeling T-shirts," a fan revealed.

This Bali bra achieves the impossible, fans say: It's comfortable to wear on sweltering days. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A staggering 25,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra a five-star rating, with many highlighting its comfort and coverage.

Pros 👍

"No sweat!" raved one shopper, while this fan gave the red-hot cooling bra a "10/10" and even proclaimed that it "conceals back fat." Plenty of others agree — this is a no-brainer for your warm-weather wardrobe.

"Fits so nice and comfortably," wrote another devotee. "Makes my boobs appear smaller and offers support. Minimal spillage for once! Reduced back fat! Bonus!"

Another wearer agreed: "Tried several other brands for 'minimizer' or 'smoother' type bras. Followed measurement guidelines for size. This is the only one that fits well and separates things for larger busts. Other brands just squished things together. This bra is very soft and comfortable, and it has a very thin layer of material that helps hide the nips."

"This bra is the most comfortable bra I have worn in a long time," marveled another mega-fan. "I just ordered two more in different colors. I wore it to work (dental assistant) and I didn't have to pull it down or adjust it once. Very lightweight and very thin padding."

Cons 👎

A few wearers noted that optimal sizing may be slightly different from the guide provided by the brand. One reviewer recommended sizing down: "Adjusted straps all the way down, and the bra was still clearly a cup size too big. It was nice and stretchy, and definitely as breathable as advertised ... I will say there's a super-cheap plastic gem thing hanging from the center that's totally unnecessary and doesn't add to the style. Clip that off, and the peek of mesh at the top of the cup keeps this bra pretty and classy!"

Another shopper added that the straps may leave a little to be desired. "Fits well, comfortable. Just wish the straps cinched just a bit more as they're a little loose on me." (If you need to add a little tension to the straps, grab one of these bra strap clip sets to tighten them — they can even transform your bra into a halter style.)

