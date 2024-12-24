What is Nochebuena? The tradition that makes Christmas Eve the star of holiday festivities

For many people in the U.S., Christmas Eve may just be the precursor for the big Christmas celebration or the day to check off some last-minute holiday shopping. But for Hispanic cultures, Dec. 24 is a pretty big deal.

Dec. 25th was never the main event. It was just the day my brother, my cousins, and I got to open up our presents, watch "Home Alone" and eat leftovers from the night before while we played with whatever cool toys St. Nicholas brought us.

And it's like that for many Hispanic families.

Instead of going to the mall to get some last-minute shopping done, many families stay home to prepare for one of the year's biggest celebrations: Nochebuena.

Here's what to know about the holiday.

Holiday season: Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on Christmas Eve 2024? Will mail be delivered?

What is Nochebuena?

Nochebuena, or the Good Night, is the Christmas Eve celebration many Latina, Hispanic, Filipino,and Spanish families worldwide have dedicated to observing the birth of Jesus, or el Niño Jesus.

The holiday has long ties to Catholicism and celebrates the night before the birth of Christ.

However, the essence of Nochebuena is the feeling of togetherness, according to Azul Barrientos, a musician from Mexico City now based in San Antonio.

"Beyond the religion, the way that I understand it, it's about love, it's about togetherness, it's about the opportunity for rebirth or reconnection," Barrientos told USA TODAY. "It's almost like that's the end of the cycle for me. Not really New Year's. For me it's Nochebuena."

Who celebrates Nochebuena?

It's celebrated across Spain, and other countries in South and Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and, the Philipines. The tradition was brought to the U.S. by the people who immigrated here.

But, each country and even families from the same country may celebrate the night differently.

How is Nochebuena celebrated?

Well, it depends on who you ask.

Every culture celebrates it differently, but the common theme across cultures is that it is a day to celebrate the birth of Christ with family and loved ones.

Primos, tias and tios, and of course, abuelos and abuelas come together to celebrate the day at someone's house with food, music and drinks.

People from Cuba, a country in the Caribbean, celebrate the day together. The dinner is a group effort, and while some stay in the kitchen cooking sides like rice and tuca, others are outside roasting the pig, that was seasoned days in advance, in a caja china, a roasting box used to bury a whole pig in coals.

Depending on how religious a family is, they may also attend church in the morning or afternoon before the Christmas celebration starts.

What foods are associated with Nochebuena?

Tamales, adobo, lechón, and pancit are common dishes at many Nochebuena celebrations.

Recreating the scene of Jesus's birth at home or church

Families or churches often set up ornate and beautiful decorations to represent the scene of Jesus's birth, which is referred to as the "acostada de niño" or "laying of the child" in English, Dr. Timothy Matovina, a theology professor at the University of Notre Dame, previously told USA TODAY

He said on Nochebuena, typically the youngest family member will place the image of baby Jesus into an empty crib and begin prayer.

"That officially begins the Christmas celebration in the household. They might have more prayers and usually there's going to be some fiesta. They might have exchange of gifts," Matovina said. "When you say Nochebuena in someone's home, that's probably the most common thing you're going to find: A solemn laying of the Christ child in the manger."

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY; Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. You can connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com./

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Feliz Nochebuena: What to know about the holiday tradition