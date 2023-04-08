Nordstrom shoppers say this is the 'perfect' summer dress — and it's only $79

The Chelsea28 Flutter Sleeve Plissé Midi Dress from Nordstrom is perfect for spring and summer.

Looking for an easy, breezy spring dress? The Flutter Sleeve Plissé Midi Dress by Chelsea28, available at Nordstrom, is a perfect choice — but it's selling fast.

This sultry-yet-simply comfortable midi dress suits numerous body shapes and sizes — and features frilly short sleeves, a modest surplice V-neck, soft plissé pleats in the skirt and a flattering smocked waist.

And at $79, it's an affordable pick that's suitable for everything from brunch dates to the office to dinner dates.

Read on to learn what Nordstrom shoppers have to say about it.

The Flutter Sleeve Plissé Midi Dress is currently stocked in two different patterns: green bud bouquet (seen above), and yellow citron Jenna blooms (seen below).

$79 at Nordstrom

'Perfect' summer dress

Many Nordstrom shoppers say this is the "perfect" summer dress — and it's a great choice for wedding season.

"Loved this dress! Very comfortable and perfect for a summer wedding I attended," one reviewer said. "I’m on the curvier side but it was extremely flattering."

Other shoppers "felt like a siren" in the style, saying it gave them a confidence boost.

"Very beautiful. The sleeves are lovely. I love the built-in slip, which comes to my knees. You can dress this up or down depending on the type of shoes and jewelry selected," they wrote. "Just fantastic."

It's currently fully stocked in two colours — green bud bouquet and yellow citron Jenna blooms, and is available to shop in sizes XXS-XXL.

Step into this sunshine yellow shift and brighten the day!

$79 at Nordstrom

Verdict

For one reviewer, the Flutter Sleeve Plissé Midi Dress was "everything I expected."

"The print is gorgeous and the fit is perfect. I love the flutter sleeves—a little different in a good way," they raved.

If you're looking for a summer dress that's chic yet comfortable for weddings, parties, work and more — this Chelsea28 dress checks all the boxes.

The one downside? This frock is already selling fast — so if you're looking to snap it up, we suggest you do it soon!

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.