Noel Gallagher Compares "Deluded" Liverpool Fans To The Queen Mother

Noel Gallagher is a seasoned and respected wind-up merchant, but this one is a little easy pickings for our taste.

In a new interview with talkSPORT, the former Oasis frontman has compared “deluded” Liverpool fans to the Queen Mother.

“Liverpool fans are a bit weird,” he replied. “They get over-emotional. They’re like the Queen Mother, Liverpool fans, aren’t they?”



He continued: “They think everybody loves them. They are kind of a little bit deluded.”

Noel, a long-time Manchester City fan who thinks Pep Guardiola’s side is the club’s “greatest of all time”, also stuck the knife in over Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champion’s League final.

He pointed out that his band, the High Flying Birds, has three Liverpool fans in its line-up, but he enjoys their pain all the same.

“It’s great watching the meltdown around about March,” he said. “Particularly in the Champions League Final – we were on stage while it was on and there was a couple of Liverpool fans. I could see them kind of dying as the gig went on.”

“I must say – after they smashed up our team coach in the quarter-final – I think I derived as much pleasure from that as I did from winning the league,” he explained.

‘Liverpool fans are like the Queen Mother, they think everyone loves them.'@NoelGallagher was in brilliant form on @SportsBreakfast! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MCjLA3AumH - talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 29, 2018

