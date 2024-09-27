A Non-Intimidating Guide To Hosting Rosh Hashanah For The First Time

“It can be as simple as just offering apples, honey and a good bottle of wine, or as elaborate as you want to make it," said Alon Shaya, the chef and founder of Pomegranate Hospitality. HUIZENG HU via Getty Images

Even if you’ve never cooked a Rosh Hashanah dinner — heck, even if you’ve never attended one — this year might be the best time to celebrate. You can gather a few friends, enjoy a delicious meal and sink deeply into the warmth and meaning of welcoming what’s ahead.

Reconnecting to ancient traditions carries even more significance than ever these days. “Now more than ever, with the rise in antisemitism, it’s so important to celebrate the beauty in Judaism and to teach our children to do the same,” said Lisa Fero, owner of an e-commerce site that specializes in decor and gifts for Jewish holidays and celebrations. “Being a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, I find it meaningful and symbolic that I’m preparing a meal and upholding the same traditions as my grandparents.”

“I love celebrating these holidays because it helps me keep my connection to my culture,” said author and chef Einat Admony. “In these challenging times for the Jewish community, it’s more important than ever to come together, spend time with family, and stay rooted in the traditions passed down by our ancestors.”

It can be a little work to create a meaningful celebration, but experts say the effort is worth it. Chanie Nayman, editor of Kosher.com and the Family Table column for Mishpacha magazine, describes Rosh Hashanah as the most regal holiday of the year. She paints a picture of a perfect scene: “The table is set impeccably with the glistening honey jar and shining eggchallah, and when I stand back and take in my fully set table in the hours leading up to Rosh Hashanah, I feel proud to be part of such an exceptional nation that makes celebrating our heritage, traditions and our connection to God so beautiful and inspiring.”

Some Encouragement From The Pros

If you’re feeling the weight of thousands of years of tradition — not to mention how your bubbe might judge your kugel — you can take comfort that this is a meal that’s essentially quite manageable, even for a novice cook. Nayman said, “Compared to other holidays, Rosh Hashanah is a great one to try out. The foods aren’t so complicated and technique-based — looking at you, Passover sponge cake — and the menu isn’t as set in stone as other holidays, making it a great time to experiment and do your own thing.”

Forbes chimed in: “If you’re new to hosting, don’t stress about getting everything perfect. The effort and heart you put into it will shine through, and that’s what your guests will remember most.” Remember that there’s always room for putting your own unique touch on the tradition,” she said. “You might include a new recipe that reflects your personal taste or add a modern twist to an old favorite.”

Menu ‘Must Haves’

“It can be as simple as just offering apples, honey and a good bottle of wine, or as elaborate as you want to make it,” said Alon Shaya, the chef and founder of Pomegranate Hospitality. “The best thing is sharing a part of yourself with others through a meal.”

But if you want to take things a bit further, there are some dishes that have become synonymous with the holiday.

Apples dipped in honey are the centerpiece. “They’re a simple yet powerful symbol of the sweetness hoped for in the coming year,” said event plannerCameron Forbes. “Challah is another must-have, typically round to represent the cyclical nature of life and the seasons. Then, there are the mains — brisket or roasted chicken, which are hearty and comforting. Fish, usually with the head intact, symbolizes the hope to be ‘like the head and not the tail’ in the coming year. And don’t forget pomegranates, whose many seeds represent the hope for a year full of good deeds.”

Forbes offered her ideal menu: “I encourage hosts to start with honey-dipped apples and a blessing over that round challah, followed by a light soup like matzo ball or butternut squash. I recommend a slow-cooked brisket, which is always a crowd-pleaser, paired with a fresh pomegranate salad for the main course. I also recommend roasted vegetables like carrots and beets, which add both color and symbolism to the table. The classic dessert is honey cake, of course, but I also recommend including something a bit more unexpected, like a fig and almond tart.”

“Striking the right balance of flavors is essential,” Admony said. “If the meal is too bitter, salty or spicy, that can symbolize a less favorable year ahead, while if everything is too sweet, it can make the entire meal feel like dessert. Balance is key to honoring the symbolism while keeping the meal enjoyable.”

“I actually never ate brisket until I moved to the United States,” said Israeli chef Lior Lev Sercarz. Manny Rodriguez via Getty Images

Tackling The Brisket ... Or Not

While brisket seems like a non-negotiable element, it’s not on every Rosh Hashanah table around the globe, noted chef Lior Lev Sercarz. Sercarz grew up in Israel, where brisket doesn’t make a mandatory appearance at the new year. “I actually never ate brisket until I moved to the United States,” he said. These days, though, it’s on his holiday menu, and he’s given some thought to how nervous home cooks can get it right.

“Most people feel the brisket is the trickiest to get right, and that’s usually because they’re overthinking it,” he said. “Brisket is actually very easy if you just keep it simple. The secret is to do nothing and just let the thing cook. In fact, you can even cook it ahead of time if you prefer, since it’s a dish that is just as good reheated. Cook it the day before, and on Rosh Hashanah, you can take it out of the fridge, slice, reheat and serve.”

Shaya agreed with the necessity to avoid the dreaded brisket dry-out. “It’s always the most challenging dish of the holiday, because people tend to overcook and dry it out,” he observed. He suggested splurging for a prime brisket or one from a well-known ranch. Because brisket weights can vary, use a thermometer and check it regularly to avoid overcooking. “Bake it on low, around 250 degrees F, and pull it out of the oven when it reaches an internal temperature of 200 degrees F,” he said.

Admony offers an alternative to the oft-dreaded brisket as entree. “I always center the meal around food that’s rich in tradition, like the Persian recipe for Fesenjan chicken, which is slow-cooked with pomegranate and walnuts,” she said. “My mother used to call it ‘black chicken’ because, after hours of simmering in her homemade pomegranate sauce, the chicken would turn dark and richly flavorful.”

She also recommended Moroccan tanzia, which traditionally has been made with meat and often now includes vegetarian versions made with roast root vegetables, dried fruit and nuts. “It’s a rich, flavorful dish that’s also a symbol of the sweet new year.”

Don’t Forget The ‘New’ Fruit

If you’re still brushing up on Rosh Hashanah traditions, an easy one to include is trying a type of fruit you haven’t tasted before. “For someone like me, who likes new food experiences, the more exotic, the better,” Nayman said. “Asian food markets are great places to find new fruits, and they are often far less costly than standard supermarkets. And as a bonus, I place the new fruits in an attractive bowl to make a beautiful centerpiece on the Rosh Hashanah table.”

Hosting Tips

In addition to Sercarz’s idea to cook brisket the day before, there are many other ways to prep in advance. “My best tip is to prepare food that can be made ahead of time so you can enjoy the holiday with your guests,” said Amy Becker, founder of the What Jew Wanna Eat recipe blog and the Modern Tribe Judaica platform. “And if your guests offer to bring a dish, take them up on their offer.”

Nayman concurred: “Serenity descends on the house and the meal is destined to be a memorable one when everything is done in advance.” How does she do it? “I like to make several lists as I plan for Rosh Hashanah. I start with my menu, and I try to think of people I’d like to invite and what their food preferences are. Once that’s done, I make lists for all the different stores I like to shop at.

“I like to consider toppings, dressings and garnishes well before my meal. Many of these things can usually be made several days in advance, and having them out of the way helps my organization the day of my meal.”

Welcome Sweetness

As you’re scrambling to shop, prep and gain dominance over that recalcitrant brisket, it’s easy to lose awareness of what all this effort is really about, so be sure to give yourself the gift of stepping back, too. Forbes said, “Even if you’re not particularly religious or if you’re new to these customs, there’s something incredibly grounding about participating in them. Rosh Hashanah is a time for reflection, renewal and connection.”

“When you invite people over for this holiday, you’re not just serving food but creating a space for tradition, conversation and togetherness,” she added. “The most important thing is the spirit of the holiday — welcoming sweetness, gathering loved ones and marking the start of a new year with hope and intention.”

