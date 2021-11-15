GIFT GUIDE:

18 of the best gifts under $100 perfect for anyone on your list

Makin' a list...checkin' it twice.

This Meghan Markle-inspired coat is perfect for winter

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping Editor
·3 min read

meghan markle green navy tartan coat, meghan markle black wrap coat, meghan markle dark blue coat
This Meghan Markle-inspired coat from Nordstrom is perfect for winter (Photos via Getty)

One of the things we miss the most about Meghan Markle working as a full-time royal is undoubtedly the fashion. 

Whether in the U.K. or abroad, we could always count on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to dress to the nines for public events. Remember when she wore the tulle Oscar de la Renta gown with laser-cut birds in Australia? What about the one-shoulder black Givenchy dress she donned at the 2018 Fashion Awards? Iconic.

However, if we're being honest, there's one style category we miss the most: her coat collection. 

Thanks to the U.K.'s notoriously dreary weather, we were never short of Duchess of Sussex outerwear sightings. While Meghan Markle's coats are elegant pieces that will never go out of style, they can also be incredibly expensive.

While we wait for her next coat-clad public appearance, we found an affordable winter coat from Nordstrom that, in our opinion, is peak Meghan Markle style.

Nordstrom Windowpane Plaid Double Breasted Wrap Coat (Shop in Canada)

Nordstrom Windowpane Plaid Double Breasted Wrap Coat (Shop in U.S.)

model wearing black Nordstrom Windowpane Plaid Double Breasted Wrap Coat tartan print
Nordstrom Windowpane Plaid Double Breasted Wrap Coat (Photo via Nordstrom)

$219 at Nordstrom Canada

$199 at Nordstrom U.S.

This classic wrap coat from Nordstrom's in-house brand features a muted grid pattern, much like the double-breasted Burberry coat Meghan wore during her first official royal visit to Scotland back in 2018.

The Nordstrom style is crafted from a warm wool-blend material and comes with a flattering waist-cinching belt. It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, although the smaller and larger sizes are selling out fast, so act quickly while your size is still in stock. 

While the luxe winter coat has yet to gather reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, as a Meghan Markle style dupe, we don't doubt the cold weather staple will sell out quickly.

To shop more Meghan Markle-inspired coats for the season, check out our picks below.

Noize Jazlyn Belted Trench Coat (Shop in Canada) 

Noize Jazlyn Belted Trench Coat (Shop in U.S.)

Noize Jazlyn Belted Trench Coat in dark burgundy red
Noize Jazlyn Belted Trench Coat (Photo via Nordstrom)

$315 at Nordstrom Canada

$279 at Nordstrom U.S.

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Belted Coat (Shop in Canada)

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Belted Coat (Shop in U.S.)

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Belted Coat camel colour with white shirt
Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Belted Coat (Photo via Nordstrom)

$259 at Nordstrom Canada

$199 at Nordstrom U.S.

Banana Republic Italian Wool Peacoat (Shop in Canada)

Banana Republic Italian Wool Peacoat (Shop in U.S.)

red Banana Republic Italian Wool Peacoat with wide leg grey pants
Banana Republic Italian Wool Peacoat (Photo via Banana Republic)

$329 at Banana Republic Canada

$259 at Banana Republic U.S.

dRA Cozy Wool Blend Puff-Sleeved Coat

dRA Cozy Wool Blend Puff-Sleeved Coat in light camel with white pants
dRA Cozy Wool Blend Puff-Sleeved Coat (Photo via Anthropologie)

$230 at Anthropologie

Avec Les Filles Print Double Breasted Walking Coat

Avec Les Filles Print Double Breasted Walking Coat in pink and black check
Avec Les Filles Print Double Breasted Walking Coat (Photo via Nordstrom)

$229 at Nordstrom U.S.

Line & Dot Linda Fringe Coat (Shop in Canada)

Line & Dot Linda Fringe Coat (Shop in U.S.)

Line & Dot Linda Fringe Coat in light camel with snake print boots and jeans
Line & Dot Linda Fringe Coat (Photo via Shopbop)

$238 at Shopbop Canada

$189 at Shopbop U.S.

Avec Les Filles Quilted Faux Leather Trench Coat

Avec Les Filles Quilted Faux Leather Trench Coat in cream white
Avec Les Filles Quilted Faux Leather Trench Coat (Photo via Anthropologie)

$248 at Anthropologie

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Plaid Coat

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Plaid Coat in dark purple navy and orange
Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Plaid Coat (Photo via Nordstrom)

$199 at Nordstrom U.S.

Shani Relaxed Plaid Coat

Shani Relaxed Plaid Coat in mixed blue plaid tall suede boots
Shani Relaxed Plaid Coat (Photo via Anthropologie)

$298 at Anthropologie

