Nordstrom shoppers say these are the 'softest, most comfortable' jeans: 'Buy these!'

After months of dresses and shorts, it's finally time to bring out everyone's go-to for fall: a classic pair of jeans. They're a perennial style staple, and if you're on the hunt for a pair that you can wear now as well as through the coming months, you'll want to take note of one popular style from Nordstrom.

The Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High Waist Raw Hem Skinny Crop Jeans retail for $78, and have been winning over Nordstrom shoppers with their "comfortable and flattering" fit.

They feature a waist-shaping panel and have earned hundreds of rave reviews from shoppers. Keep reading to find out if they're worth adding to your cart too.

These cropped jeans feature a vintage-inspired cut and raw hem detailing for an update on the classic skinny fit. They're designed to enhance your shape using "'Ab'solution technology" that slims, shapes and lifts in all the right places.

According to the brand's size guide these jeans run large, so you'll want to shop them a size down from your usual in order to get the best fit. Find them in women's standard sizes 00 to 18, as well as in petites.

'Buy these jeans!'

According to Nordstrom shoppers, these jeans are some of "the softest, most comfortable" around. They've racked up a 4.3-star average rating, and they deliver on "comfort, style and fit."

"Finally, finally! Jeans that are stylish AND comfortable," raved one reviewer. "The waistband felt weird when I first put them on — but I soon realized that it’s the key to comfort without making the pants look loose or frumpy. Quality denim."

'Great jeans for curvy girls'

Due to their cropped length, shoppers have said that these are "great jeans for petite and curvy girls."

"Buy these jeans! Size down one size from your regular size," reads one review. "I’m only 5 foot tall so even petite inseams tend to be long but this hit right about the ankle and fit like a glove!"

Shoppers note that these jeans have plenty of stretch, which helps ensure that you can wear them all day. However, they do tend to "stretch out a little throughout the day" — another reason why you'll want to size down before you buy.

Verdict

Looking to add some new denim to the wardrobe? These Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High Waist Raw Hem Skinny Crop Jeans are a shopper-approved pair that works well for fall and beyond.

Their super stretchy fit has earned them the title of "the softest, most comfortable" jeans around — just be sure to follow the brand's advice and size down for the best fit.

