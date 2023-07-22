These knee high boots from Nordstrom are perfect for fall — and they're $60 off

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Snag them for 25% off their regular price while you can!

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale includes these Rouse Waterproof Knee High Boots from Blondo.

Attention, shoppers! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here — and it includes everything from dresses to jewelry to these Rouse Waterproof Knee High Boots from Blondo.

As of today (July 17), anyone can shop the massive yearly sale — but picks typically sell out fast, so we suggest hurrying!

Currently, more than 25 per cent off, the Rouse Waterproof Knee High Boots are an affordable way to shop this trendy knee-high bootstyle, while staying cozy and dry for fall.

Want them for $60 off? Read on for all the details.

The extra soft pleather of these waterproof boots make them extra comfortable to walk around in.

$140 $200 at Nordstrom

The details

Blondo boots look great even through the worst weather— and the Rouse Waterproof Knee High Boots.

Keep it fresh during wet, rainy weather with these synthetic and leather waterproof boots that can easily be wiped clean with a soft cloth.

Available in sizes 5.5-11, they have a three-inch heel and a special AquaProtect® seal to guard against water, calcium and salt come wintertime, which means no nasty salt stains or leaking.

With a supper rugged rubber tread, these boots are made for walkin', and that's just what they'll do.

What other people are saying

A new drop at Nordstrom, the Rouse Waterproof Knee High Boots haven't sparked much conversation amongst shoppers yet, but we think you can't go wrong with a trendy, knee high boot for under $150 — especially if they're waterproof.

Shop the Rouse Waterproof Knee High Boots for $60 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The verdict

How could you go wrong with fashionable, versatile boots that fend off rain, snow and slush — especially at $60 off?

Snatch yourself a pair of these Rouse Waterproof Knee High Boots during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — but remember, Anniversary Sale buys sell out notoriously fast. So if you're loving these, we suggest picking them up fast.

