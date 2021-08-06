It's your last weekend to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in Canada: What you need to know

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary is now open to all shoppers in Canada. Images courtesy of Nordstrom.

All good things must come to an end, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of them. After weeks of previews and early access, followed by general access to the sale, it's now the final weekend to shop before prices go back up.

As of Aug. 9, sale prices will no longer be in effect, so if you haven't already had a chance to check it out, you've still got time to take advantage of this year's deals. You'll find huge savings on thousands of brand-new items — but only for a limited time.

In case you're new to how the sale works or are just looking for some inspiration to get your last-minute shopping started, scroll through for all the info you'll need to shop the sale like a pro.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?



Nordstrom Canada’s Anniversary Sale is the department store’s biggest, best, and most popular sale of the year, featuring deals on your favourite Canadian brands like Herschel Supply Co., Jenny Bird and Club Monaco.

This sale is different from the rest though, because it includes markdowns on brand-new arrivals rather than end of season items, but only for a limited time. Once the Anniversary Sale is over, prices go back up to regular price.

In addition to huge discounts on this season's must-haves, you'll also find 12 days of exciting beauty events, Daily Deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase and more when you shop in stores and online.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end in Canada?

The Anniversary Sale officially closes on Aug. 8, but you're not going to want to wait long to shop since Anniversary sale picks across beauty, fashion and home are known to sell out quickly.

Check out some of Nordstrom’s best Anniversary Sale finds that are still in stock below, and be sure to snag them before this year's sale is over for good.

March Fisher Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.

An essential in any wardrobe, this pair of stacked heel booties pairs well with everything from denim to dresses.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $143 (originally $270)

Nordstrom Short Sleeve Tipped Polo. Image via NOrdstrom.

Perfect for everyday wear on the golf course, at the office, or on the weekends, this jersey polo makes a statement with a contrasting collar and cuffs.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $40 (originally $60)

Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

Perfect for getting cozy post workout, this drape-front jacket in a comfy knit features wrap styling and a cuddly drawstring neckline.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $73 (originally $109)

Day to Night Smooth & Replenish Set. Image via Nordstrom.

Keep your skin looking and feeling it best 24/7 with this kit that includes daytime and nighttime essentials.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $76 ($108 value)

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Laceless Low Top Sneaker. Image via Nordstrom.

These timeless sneakers get a modern update with a sleek leather upper and easy slip-on design.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $50 (originally $75)

Alo Yoga Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

These lightweight leggings are a staple among celebrities, and have been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Garner.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $102 (originally $166)

Simplehuman 8-Inch Sensor Mirror. Image via Nordstrom.

This high-tech vanity mirror features a tru-lux lighting system, which simulates natural sunlight and allows for a flawless makeup finish every time.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $175 (originally $250)

Reversible Knit Blanket. Image via Nordstrom.

Choose between waffle knit and ribbed detailing in this cozy throw blanket that comes in six neutral shades/

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $84 (originally $125)

