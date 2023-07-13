The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes this pretty floral dress for just $50

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Transition into the cool weather for less with a comfortable dress.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale includes the Caslon Floral Gathered Yoke Long Sleeve Dress, which is perfect for fall.

Nordstrom's epic Anniversary Sale is filled with chic boots, cozy jackets and sweaters — and, of course, pretty dresses.

If you're looking for a floral frock to take you from summer to fall — we recommend checking out the Caslon Floral Gathered Yoke Long Sleeve Dress, which is included in the sale.

The warm summer weather makes every day seem like a perfect opportunity to wear an easy-breezy dress, but fall can feel more limiting.

That's why this Floral Sleeve Dress is a great pick— it's a long-sleeved, drop-waist design with a season-appropriate leafy pattern.

The best part? During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this floaty frock is on sale for just $50. While the sale officially kicks off on July 17, if you're an Icon, Ambassador or Influencer-level Nordstrom cardmember, you can shop this deal early — right now!

Loosely gathered at the waist, this Caslon dress is super roomy and comfortable.

$50 $80 at Nordstrom

The details

This Floral Sleeve Dress from Caslon makes dressing for fall simple with its long sleeves and collarbone-kissing neckline.

Available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18), a medium is about 43 inches long and graces the knees.

This pretty Caslon dress features a unique neckline.

Easy to take on and off with a button-down top, the Floral Sleeve Dress gathers subtly around the waist, giving the shift a more flattering shape.

Plus, the orange and black print screams "fall" and is perfect to reach for from now through winter — just add tights and a cute jacket.

What other people are saying

Described as "eased-up and effortless," the Floral Sleeve Dress looks promising, but there's not much chatter about it as a new arrival to Nordstrom.

Pair this laid-back frock with a chunky mule (pictured above) for an easy, everyday outfit.

The verdict

Don't stress about what you'll wear this fall— take advantage of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and pick up a Floral Sleeve Dress instead.

If you're a Nordstrom cardholder you can already shop this deal — and for the general public, add it to your wishlist ahead of the sale launching on July 17.

