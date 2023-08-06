Last day to shop — 21 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals still in stock

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends on Sunday — shop the deals before they're gone (Getty).

The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest, best and most popular sales event of the year. Featuring markdowns on brand-new arrivals, the Anniversary Sale covers all Nordstrom departments, including home, beauty and fashion.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight — Sunday, Aug. 6.

What's included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is unlike many others because it includes new season items across all categories. Shoppers can look forward to deals from Kate Middleton's go-to jewelry brand Monica Vinader, editor-approved Spanx pants and more.

To help you find some of the best deals from the 4,900+ products marked down, we chose 21 last-minute deals you're not going to want to miss.

Anastasia Brow Care Kit (photo via Nordstrom)

This top-rated brow kit includes a full-size Brow Wiz Skinny Brow Pencil and a mini Brow Genius Brow Serum.

$30 $49 at Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag (photo via Nordstrom)

Travel in style this summer with Longchamp's 18-inch iconic tote. The bag is made from lightweight nylon with expanded capacity, making it ideal for packing for a weekend getaway.

$190 $265 at Nordstrom

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra (photo via Nordstrom)

"The Feathers is my absolute favourite bra [that] Nordstrom will ever sell," raves one reviewer. It's "very sexy" and "versatile to wear," they write.

$48 $72 at Nordstrom

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer (photo via Nordstrom)

This reviewer-loved hair dryer automatically customizes heat and airflow to your hair texture and styling goals for better results with less damage.

$134 $200 at Nordstrom

Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas (photo via Nordstrom)

These cozy menswear-inspired PJs are "so soft and comfortable," according to Nordstrom shoppers. "Will definitely be buying more patterns!"

$50 $75 at Nordstrom

7 For All Mankind Dojo Ultrahigh Waist Flare Leg Jeans (photo via Nordstrom)

A fall staple from 7 For All Mankind, Nordstrom shoppers say these "elongate [their] legs" and "add balance to [their] frame."

$150 $228 at Nordstrom

Oribe Gold Lust Set (photo via Nordstrom)

This luxury Oribe gift set includes full-and travel-size bottles of Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner.

$102 $152 at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan (photo via Nordstrom)

This super cozy ribbed cardigan is made from an ultrasoft, lightweight blend fabric.

$100 $145 at Nordstrom

The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette in mink (photo via Nordstrom)

"If there was ever an item of clothing that could ease heartbreak, this is it," writes one Nordstrom reviewer. "Well made, attractive, true to size, and comfortable enough to pass out from emotional exhaustion in. Do yourself a favour and buy this."

$32 $49 at Nordstrom

UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper (photo via Nordstrom)

Hurry! These viral slide slippers are $35 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, but sizes are going fast!

$75 $110 at Nordstrom

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot in Ivory Birch (photo via Nordstrom)

It won't be summer forever. Get a head start on your fall wardrobe and save $30 on these water-resistant leather boots.

$70 $100 at Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (photo via Nordstrom)

Score these "magic pants" for $33 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

$65 $98 at Nordstrom

Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (photo via Nordstrom)

This luxe hypoallergenic pillowcase is handmade from pure Mulberry silk, designed to support better hair and skin health.

From $56 $90 at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule (photo via Nordstrom)

Obsessed is an understatement. These chic Steve Madden mules are available in six designs, including black and bone white leather, denim and brown suede.

$65 $95 at Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set (photo via Nordstrom)

This set of three sunscreens includes everything you need to stay protected in the sun this summer. The set includes two makeup-gripping daily primers with broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection and a broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion for your face and body.

$52 $78 at Nordstrom

Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra (Photo via Nordstrom)

This convertible bra has racked up more than 1,800 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and a 4.6-star average rating. It's "close to perfect," according to one user. "This little wonder kept the girls up were they belonged through a whole night of dancing!"

$50 $76 at Nordstrom

NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System (photo via Nordstrom)

The NuFACE microcurrent skin-care regimen is designed to smooth, lift and contour the face, leaving behind a radiant, youthful complexion.

$265 $395 at Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings (photo via Nordstrom)

These stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings are built from moisture-wicking fabric and fitted with a no-slip waistband. They're "perfect for all my workouts," writes one shopper.

$40 $59 at Nordstrom

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra (photo via Nordstrom)

This flattering T-shirt bra has racked up more than 1,100 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and praise for its comfortable fit and soft material.

$47 $70 at Nordstrom

Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong (photo via Nordstrom)

These Jennifer Aniston-approved panties feel great on and doesn't show through your clothes. It's one-size design fits women's sizes 4-14.

$18 $24 at Nordstrom

Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneaker (photo via Nordstrom)

These stylish and sporty sneakers features a springy response, flexible construction and a chunky high-traction outsole.

$100 $135 at Nordstrom

