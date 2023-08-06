Last day to shop — 21 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals still in stock
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends on Sunday — 21 last-minute deals I'm adding to cart.
The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest, best and most popular sales event of the year. Featuring markdowns on brand-new arrivals, the Anniversary Sale covers all Nordstrom departments, including home, beauty and fashion.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight — Sunday, Aug. 6.
What's included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is unlike many others because it includes new season items across all categories. Shoppers can look forward to deals from Kate Middleton's go-to jewelry brand Monica Vinader, editor-approved Spanx pants and more.
To help you find some of the best deals from the 4,900+ products marked down, we chose 21 last-minute deals you're not going to want to miss.
Anastasia Brow Care Kit
This top-rated brow kit includes a full-size Brow Wiz Skinny Brow Pencil and a mini Brow Genius Brow Serum.
Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag
Travel in style this summer with Longchamp's 18-inch iconic tote. The bag is made from lightweight nylon with expanded capacity, making it ideal for packing for a weekend getaway.
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
"The Feathers is my absolute favourite bra [that] Nordstrom will ever sell," raves one reviewer. It's "very sexy" and "versatile to wear," they write.
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer
This reviewer-loved hair dryer automatically customizes heat and airflow to your hair texture and styling goals for better results with less damage.
Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas
These cozy menswear-inspired PJs are "so soft and comfortable," according to Nordstrom shoppers. "Will definitely be buying more patterns!"
7 For All Mankind Dojo Ultrahigh Waist Flare Leg Jeans
A fall staple from 7 For All Mankind, Nordstrom shoppers say these "elongate [their] legs" and "add balance to [their] frame."
Oribe Gold Lust Set
This luxury Oribe gift set includes full-and travel-size bottles of Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan
This super cozy ribbed cardigan is made from an ultrasoft, lightweight blend fabric.
The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
"If there was ever an item of clothing that could ease heartbreak, this is it," writes one Nordstrom reviewer. "Well made, attractive, true to size, and comfortable enough to pass out from emotional exhaustion in. Do yourself a favour and buy this."
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
Hurry! These viral slide slippers are $35 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, but sizes are going fast!
Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
It won't be summer forever. Get a head start on your fall wardrobe and save $30 on these water-resistant leather boots.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Score these "magic pants" for $33 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
This luxe hypoallergenic pillowcase is handmade from pure Mulberry silk, designed to support better hair and skin health.
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule
Obsessed is an understatement. These chic Steve Madden mules are available in six designs, including black and bone white leather, denim and brown suede.
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set
This set of three sunscreens includes everything you need to stay protected in the sun this summer. The set includes two makeup-gripping daily primers with broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection and a broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion for your face and body.
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
This convertible bra has racked up more than 1,800 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and a 4.6-star average rating. It's "close to perfect," according to one user. "This little wonder kept the girls up were they belonged through a whole night of dancing!"
NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System
The NuFACE microcurrent skin-care regimen is designed to smooth, lift and contour the face, leaving behind a radiant, youthful complexion.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
These stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings are built from moisture-wicking fabric and fitted with a no-slip waistband. They're "perfect for all my workouts," writes one shopper.
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
This flattering T-shirt bra has racked up more than 1,100 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and praise for its comfortable fit and soft material.
Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong
These Jennifer Aniston-approved panties feel great on and doesn't show through your clothes. It's one-size design fits women's sizes 4-14.
Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneaker
These stylish and sporty sneakers features a springy response, flexible construction and a chunky high-traction outsole.
